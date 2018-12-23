Bucks 87 - HEAT 94 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 94-87 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 16 points.

1. Wade Holds Off The Bucks

With Milwaukee threatening to steal the game, who else but Dwyane Wade to seal the deal?

Like he’s done countless times before in his career, Wade took over late and scored six of Miami’s final ten points, including these huge jumpers:

Gotta love it.

Wade finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

2. JJ Sharp Throughout

While James Johnson competed hard against Giannis Antetokounmpo from the very start and made his life miserable for most of the contest, his best sequence of the night came in crunch time.

With 41.8 seconds left, JJ covered a ton of ground to block Khris Middleton’s three-point attempt, and after a frenetic scramble for the loose ball, Richardson slammed it home to put the HEAT up 90-83.

On the offensive end, Johnson did his usual damage in the paint and also knocked down a three.

When it was all said and done, the 31-year-old had 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

3. J. Rich Leads The Way

Once again, Richardson varied up his offensive approach with threes and attacks to the bucket.

But above all else, this give-and-go jam in the second quarter was pretty smooth:

In addition to his team-high 16 points, Richardson also tallied five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo had a few solid defensive plays against Antetokounmpo, including this steal in the second quarter that led to a finish for Derrick Jones Jr. on the other end:

(Also take note of that sweet dish to Airplane Mode.)

Adebayo ended up with four points and four rebounds to go along with that steal and assist.

Game Notes:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it Sunday night against the Magic in Orlando. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Wednesday, Dec. 26 against the Raptors. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.