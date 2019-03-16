Bucks 113 - HEAT 98 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Justise Winslow led the way for the HEAT with 20 points.

1. Winslow Dominates Early On

So…Winslow did everything in the first half.

Like, literally everything.

Whether it was a deep three followed by a nifty behind-the-back pass…

…or a superb block from behind…

…Winslow had it all going on.

Then again, nothing quite tops this alley-oop jam courtesy of Dwyane Wade just before the second quarter came to a close:

Goodness.

Thanks to all that, Winslow had 20 points, four assists, two steals and that aforementioned block before the break.

From there, things slowed down a bit, but he missed most of the third quarter after suffering a right thigh bruise.

In addition to his team-high 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting, Winslow also had five assists and two boards to go along with his two steals and block from the first half.

2. Whiteside Strong As Usual

From the start, Hassan Whiteside brought energy off the bench and crashed the offensive glass against the lengthy Bucks.

And while this block on Pat Connaughton in the second quarter was quite impressive…

…so was this strong offensive rebound and finish with contact in the fourth:

Whiteside ended up with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 11 rebounds (four offensive) and a team-high three blocks.

3. Richardson Remains Steady

Simply put, Josh Richardson was methodical in his approach and got to his spots effectively on the offensive end.

And of course, that meant a bevy of mid-range jumpers much like this one in the third quarter:

When it was all said and done, J. Rich tallied 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Game Note:

-Charles Cooke (Sioux Falls Assignment), Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Duncan Robinson were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

