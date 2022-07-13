THE STORY BEHIND “MEDUSA,” THE MIAMI HEAT JUMBOTRON

In 1998, artist Christopher Janney was commissioned to create the scoreboard for the new AmericanAirlines Arena. An animation was presented to ownership to highlight what this amazing center court sculpture could accomplish.

It was unveiled to HEAT Nation on New Year’s Eve in the year 2000 and was designed as a “visually dynamic form and a piece of performance sculpture.” From there, “Medusa” became one of the most iconic centerhung scoreboards in the NBA.

This masterpiece is composed of two aluminum geodesic spheres, one inside the other, making it incredible strong, lightweight, and visually transparent. Thirty feet in diameter, “Medusa” resembles a giant sea anemone with tentacles spreading out in different directions.

The “tentacles” hold several clocks along with the replay, statistics, and advertisement boards. Constructed in a brushed aluminum finish, this piece is illuminated by computer-controlled lights, changing colors over time.

Since its inception, the scoreboard has made some updates which included adding the LED halo rings and increased resolution of the video displays. The overall structure remains a beautiful piece of tentacle art!

“Medusa” project credits:

Jamie Coccolutto/Project Manager; Will Edwards/Sprockets Music; Jay Cross/Miami Heat; Bernardo Fort/Laurinda Spear/ Arquitectonica; Pauline Winnick; Wendell Wendell/Starnet; Derek Bloom, AIA; Dave O’Brien/Mystic Scenic Studios; Mark Wong/MIDI Programmer.; Beth Dunlop; Cameron Curtis.