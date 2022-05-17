HEAT Stars Off The Court

Our team on the court is full of superstars. Let’s take a look at some of the “stars” off the court who help bring that HEAT NATION ENERGY to each and every game!

Brian Przystup a.k.a. Biscayne Birdman

Season Ticket Member

“I became a partial season ticket holder in 2007. I was in the 400 level, row one. In 2008, I became a partial season ticket holder again, but this time in the 100 section. Finally, I became a full-time season ticket holder in 2012 and have the same seats 10 years later! I officially became known as Biscayne Birdman on April 24, 2013, when the HEAT photographer took my picture and told me to pose. From there, Charles Barkley made a mention of me on TNT and the rest is history! I have too many favorite moments to name, but Ray Allen’s three in Game 6 will forever go down as one of the greatest memories for Biscayne Birdman.”

Roland Tannous a.k.a. Fan Who Witnessed “The Shot”

Season Ticket Member

“I’ve been a member since 2004. I’ve been able to witness all three championships! There are too many amazing moments to count, but I have a top two. The first was being there in person to witness the famous Ray Allen shot during the 2013 Finals. Honestly, it was one of the happiest times of my life. A lot of people left the game at that point, and I decided to stay. I remember standing up right when they brought out those yellow ropes. As soon as Bosh got that ball back and Allen took the shot, I started jumping up and down. The shot happened right in front of me, it was incredible. I’m so happy I was able to witness that team together. My second favorite moment was during the 2006 Championship. We were down 16 playing the Mavericks. Wade put on a show! He brought us back to life that game.”

Radmilla Lolly a.k.a Courtside’s Best Dressed

Premium Seat Holder

“My partner and I have been premium seat holders since 2019. That makes this the third season that we have had tickets. Every game and every season have been memorable in their own way. One game in particular that stands out was a game against the Raptors in which the team went into three overtimes. That was quite exciting, especially because we won the game!”

Brenda McGinnis a.k.a Boa Queen

Season Ticket Member

“My husband and I have been Season Ticket Members since 2017. My favorite memory since being a STM was attending the Miami HEAT Children Charities event, raising money for a great cause, meeting all the players, and dancing to the Commodores! And of course, Wade’s last game and jersey hanging ceremony! It’s hard to pick a favorite memory as all the games I’ve gone to over the years are always fun and memorable! Meeting the other fans who are just as crazy as I am and ALL the staff who are fantastic and welcoming and make every single game fun and special!”

Robert Rodriguez a.k.a. Selfie Kid Cooking Up Something

Mega HEAT Fan

“I’ve been a HEAT fan since I started watching basketball in 2006. I’m born and raised in the 305 and I’ll be a HEAT fan for life! A picture I took during a game recently went viral. It was hilarious! I was on my way to charge my phone in the club lounge at FTX Arena so I could take more pictures during the game and walked past the Sixers bench and took a selfie with their team in a huddle. I was at 1% battery! I’ve had so many people texting, calling, and DMing me about that picture. I’m fundraising for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and I have been using these 15 minutes of fame for something good. I’ve received a good amount of support for the cause, so I’ve been really happy to see that! To keep the fun going, I wore an apron to Game 5 saying “He is Still Cooking Up Nothing.” It was a big hit.