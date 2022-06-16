So Much More Than Just a Tee: Court Culture Social Justice Collection

What is Juneteenth?



A holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

These seven tees feature powerful messages that help promote equality and social justice. 100% of the profits from these tees will be donated directly to organizations supporting the Black community, including the YWCA of South Florida, Health in the Hood and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

COURT CULTURE EQUALITY TEE EQUALITY. ENOUGH SAID. COURT CULTURE ABOLISH HATE TEE Let's get rid of all this hate in the world. COURT CULTURE SILENCE IS COMPLIANCE TEE In the fight against racial and social injustice, "quiet" is something we can't afford to be. COURT CULTURE PEOPLE + CULTURE TEE The Black community gives us so much—a little love is the least we can give back. COURT CULTURE ALLY/ACTIVIST/ADVOCATE TEE These three words are very important. COURT CULTURE ENOUGH WITH THE HATE TEE Less hate. More love. COURT CULTURE ENOUGH IS ENOUGH TEE We cannot – and will not – continue to let racial inequality and social injustice go on.

