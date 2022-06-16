So Much More Than Just a Tee: Court Culture Social Justice Collection
To help celebrate Juneteenth and beyond, we’re looking back on an amazing collection of tees we released this season.
What is Juneteenth? noun
A holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
These seven tees feature powerful messages that help promote equality and social justice. 100% of the profits from these tees will be donated directly to organizations supporting the Black community, including the YWCA of South Florida, Health in the Hood and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition
Shop For A Cause
COURT CULTURE EQUALITY TEE
EQUALITY. ENOUGH SAID.
COURT CULTURE ABOLISH HATE TEE
Let’s get rid of all this hate in the world.
COURT CULTURE SILENCE IS COMPLIANCE TEE
In the fight against racial and social injustice, “quiet” is something we can’t afford to be.
COURT CULTURE PEOPLE + CULTURE TEE
The Black community gives us so much—a little love is the least we can give back.
COURT CULTURE ALLY/ACTIVIST/ADVOCATE TEE
These three words are very important.
COURT CULTURE ENOUGH WITH THE HATE TEE
Less hate. More love.
COURT CULTURE ENOUGH IS ENOUGH TEE
We cannot – and will not – continue to let racial inequality and social injustice go on.
Want to learn more about our social justice initiatives and pledge? CLICK HERE
NEXT UP: