24 Seconds with Vic

If you’re not playing basketball, what are we going to find you doing?

I’m probably singing a lot. If I’m not singing, I’m probably sleeping. If I’m not sleeping, I’m probably eating. If I’m not eating, I like to do a lot of things.

Like what?

I go to the movies. I go to the movie theatre a lot. I’ve probably been 10 times since I’ve been in Miami.

Let’s talk sneakers. Do you remember your first pair of basketball shoes?

The first pair of sneakers I ever had were Shaq’s from Payless. That was monumental to me because Shaq was an NBA player at the time, and it was big for me to get an NBA player’s shoe. So, shoutout to Shaq for making it possible for me to get some shoes!

(FYI, Vic is a closet sneakerhead)

Your go-to karaoke song?

“You got it bad” by Usher. Everybody can relate and everybody knows it. Everyone can sing it with you while you’re in karaoke mode.

Speaking of karaoke, how was that experience of being on the show the Masked Singer a few years ago?

It was quite an experience. That was my first time performing in front of a live audience.

Was it hot under the mask they made you wear?

Yes! They had like a permanent fangirl who would have to fan us after each time we practiced with the mask on and after the performance.

You were pretty much in full Broadway mode.

Pretty much. I had a great time. It was dope.

How was your experience hanging with the cast of Outer Banks?

They were amazing human beings. I think that when you’re exposed to the limelight that much, it can sometimes change you. But you can tell they have a good head on their shoulders, they’re human beings and they treat others like so. When you have people like that, it’s hard to not relate to them. They’re humble.

Are you an honorary “Pogue” now?

I might as well be.

Were they as tight as they were on the show?

Yes, super tight. They were inseparable.