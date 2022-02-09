Black-Owned Business Spotlight: Let Us Swim

Broward County holds the highest rate of accidental drownings in the nation. Tell us about your company, Let Us Swim, and what inspired you to take action to correct this pertinent issue?

Let Us Swim came to life about six years ago while I was working in a pediatric ER where twin girls came in and died from accidental drowning. This tore my heart apart because the family lost two children at the same time, and it was 100% preventable. A couple of physicians I was working with truly helped inspire me to begin this movement, along with my partner who was also the biggest supporter. After being exposed to these accidents, I became committed to educate and instruct all in the need for adequate and quality swim lessons throughout Florida, but especially to the purposely underserved committed of South Florida.

Tell us about your background growing up in Europe. How have your childhood and professional experiences contributed to your passion to educate our community on swim safety?

Growing up in Europe for me was phenomenal! I was a competitive swimmer since five-years-old and was able to compete all over Europe in swim meets. I competed in Germany, Spain, Moscow, Holland, Berlin, and even had the opportunity to chip off my piece of history for 10 marks. I am committed to educating and instructing all in the need for adequate and quality swim lessons throughout Florida, but especially to the purposely underserved committed of South Florida.

The hashtag, #NoSwimStereotypes is a powerful wake-up call to those unaware of the polarizing experiences involving swim culture amongst underprivileged communities. How has Let Us Swim alleviated the divide in equal access to swim education throughout the Miami area?

#NoSwimStereotypes is the movement! This is a movement and a message that swimming is for everyone, and it should be inclusive and diverse. Diversity and inclusion don’t only mean Black and White, but all races and all abilities, including children and adults with autism and other superpowers. Blacks alone account for less than 1% of the elite swimmers and there is plenty of talent and ability in the Black community!

Most people aren’t aware of this alarming statistic stating that the drowning death rate for Blacks ages 5-19 years is 5.5 times the rate for whites. While Let Us Swim has started the movement around equality in swim culture, can you elaborate on this statistic and the changes you’ve seen in your students once they’ve graduated from swim school?

Blacks ages 5-19 are more likely to die from drowning than their white counterparts. Since the start, Let Us Swim has seen a steady incline in the willingness within the Black community to at least be educated in swim safety for their children, and that is a very big step! I have taught several children, but one child stands out for me and makes me smile. His name is DJ, son of David and Sakeena Kenton. DJ is five years old and saw his baby brother fall into the pool. Instinctively, he jumped into the pool and was able to pull his baby brother out of the water. This is all because he not only learned to swim but he was taught survival swim.

Tell us about your proudest teaching moment at Let Us Swim.

My proudest teaching moment was teaching three-year-old queen, Arianna. She would scream and yell every time she saw it was time for swim lessons and one day she began to float and started singing, "I love swimming, I love swimming!" She can now float and maneuver her way through the water on her back independently.

As a prominent beach/tourism city, what is one message you can share that will resonate with the Miami community about equal access to swim education?

The message I would like to share is:

Swimming is for everyone Underserved communities deserve equal access to pools and adequate swim lessons

What advice can you give to other Black-owned businesses looking to elevate their success?

To every other Black business looking to elevate their success, remember who you are and your why, stay innovative and flexible to change and be true to who you are never sacrificing your character for money.

Where do you currently hold lessons and how can people contact you to learn more?

We offer swim classes year-round, and we have access to a heated saltwater pool in Lauderdale Lakes and currently looking to collaborate with others in Miami Gardens to offer lessons and coaching at all levels within the city of Miami Gardens. The best way to contact us is either by text at 954-670-7201 or by visiting our website www.letusswimlessons.com and booking through the site. We are also looking to educate within the elementary and middle school system of Broward and Dade County.