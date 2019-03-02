Brooklyn Nets at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Is there anything the HEAT could have done better to stop James Harden from scoring 58 points?

Couper Moorhead: It’s a testament to Harden’s gifts that the answer to this is, ‘No, not really’. After the game the players spoke of getting caught with their hands in the cookie jar which helped get Harden to the line for 18 free-throws, but he also made 16-of-32 shots from the field and 8-of-18 from three. There may have been a few tough fouls, but Harden was making his usual step-back threes, he was hitting floaters in the paint and he was attacking for layups all while the HEAT threw a complicated and diverse zone scheme at him with multiple players pinching his driving lanes and timely doubles coming to get the ball out of his hands. Harden simply took whatever the defense gave him as he was just as comfortable finding open teammates as he was shooting. There were a couple possessions where Miami could have tightened up their defensive spacing in the paint before Harden got to a layup, but those happened because the HEAT were forced to play so far up on the perimeter given his deep threat. The HEAT, like so many teams before them, weren’t perfect but played Harden well enough to win. It just didn’t matter.

Joe Beguiristain: Not necessarily.

James Harden leads the league in scoring by a wide margin and has six 50-point games this year for a reason. He’s just that good.

Early on in Thursday night’s contest, the HEAT actually did a nice job of either getting the ball out of Harden’s hands or forcing him into turnovers thanks to their zone defense. And while the dynamic 29-year-old started to figure things out as the game progressed, Miami’s rotations were sharp more often than not.

That didn’t deter Harden, though, as the MVP candidate shot better on contested looks (10-of-19 for 52.6 percent) than on uncontested attempts (6-of-13 for 46.2 percent) when it was all said and done.

Long story short, sometimes you just have to tip your cap to a player who puts on a remarkable performance regardless of what you throw their way.

Just ask Golden State about that.

2: What is it about the Nets that has given Miami problems for the last year or so?

Couper: The HEAT are 2-4 against Brooklyn over the past two seasons and while there are a number of factors including the pace they play at, their deep and versatile roster and just how hard they play, the main factor in this matchup is how the Nets treat the three-point line – with the utmost importance. Offensively, the Nets take the fifth-most threes and make them at a rate slightly above league average, which gives their offense enough night-to-night variance to compete with just about anyone. On the other side of the floor Brooklyn has routinely been a top team at limiting both volume and efficiency from deep, and for a team like Miami that relies on creating spot-up threes to support its offense that can have a dragging effect over the course of the game. Over those last six games the HEAT are 40-for-153 from deep, which is 26.1 percent shooting. The HEAT are 11-24 in the last two seasons when shooting below 30 percent from deep. Enough said.

Joe: Above all else, Brooklyn’s speed and ability to light it up from deep have been hard for Miami to combat over the years. And now that the Nets have cemented themselves in the playoff race, things could be even tougher.

After a couple down seasons, Head Coach Kenny Atkinson has his team fighting hard on both ends of the floor and playing with pace as usual. In addition to limiting teams from the three-point line as Coup mentioned above, Brooklyn also does a pretty good job of protecting the rim. Of course, Jarrett Allen plays a big role in that.

On the flip side of the ball, the Nets rely on their drive-and-kick game to generate clean looks from deep. All told, Brooklyn ranks third with 52.8 drives per game and sixth with 19.3 passes off those actions. And with Spencer Dinwiddie back in the fold, the team has four guys who shoot over 36 percent from downtown on high volume.

Not much has changed stylistically for the Nets, but they’re executing considerably better than in years past.

3: Why has Miami’s offense been so good the last two games?

Couper: The HEAT have posted an Offensive Rating over 120 each of the past two games, which given the teams they played is probably one of the better offensive back-to-backs in recent history. While various players have done well getting into the paint and moving off the ball, everything stems from the team’s three-point shooting. The team is currently on the fourth streak of two games or more hitting at least 15 threes, and their second such streak this season, and those shots are a big reason why they were able to gain double-digit leads against both Golden State and Houston and hold them off for so long, as seemingly every time those teams began to build a run the HEAT seemed to find an answer from deep. Some of it is due to good ball movement, some of it is due to the lineups Miami is playing including playing Kelly Olynyk at center, and some of it is just incredible shot making. It’s all come together for one of the best two-game shooting spectacles in HEAT history, and now they get to play the team that’s hampered their shooting perhaps more than any other.

Joe: As we’ve said a few times in this space, the HEAT are very tough to beat when they’re moving the ball from side to side and making the defense react. That’s been the case over the past two games, as Miami recorded 28 assists against Houston and 20 versus Golden State. In turn, the HEAT have shot 48.5 percent (33-of-68) from beyond the arc during that span.

And while Goran Dragić has provided a major boost in that department since returning from injury, Kelly Olynyk has been vital in spacing the floor for Miami. If both guys end up not playing Saturday (they’re each listed as questionable with new ailments), then Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow will have to make up for their absence.

Even if KO and The Dragon can give it a go, it’s unrealistic to think that the HEAT will continue to shoot as well as they have of late. That said, Miami always has a chance if it stays true to its identity and sticks with what works.

Game Notes:

The HEAT and Nets have split the season series thus far at one game apiece, with each team winning on the road.

Miami is 27-34, while Brooklyn enters the contest at 32-32.

Dwyane Wade needs just two blocks to surpass Michael Jordan for the most by a guard in NBA history.

D’Angelo Russell leads the Nets in points (20.7) and assists (6.7) per game.

Goran Dragić (Left Calf Strain), Kelly Olynyk (Right Ankle Sprain), Hassan Whiteside (Left Hip Strain) and James Johnson (Slight Left AC Sprain) are all questionable. Derrick Jones Jr. (Bruised Right Knee) is probable, while Emanuel Terry and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) remain out.

Efficiencies (Rank):

HEAT Offense: 106.6 (24)

HEAT Defense: 107.8 (9)

Nets Offense: 109.2 (17)

Nets Defense: 109.8 (17)

