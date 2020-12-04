BJ Johnson Signs With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have signed guard/forward BJ Johnson.

Johnson split last season between the Orlando Magic and their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic as a two-way player. He appeared in 10 games with Orlando and averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.3 minutes of action. He also appeared in 28 games (all starts) with Lakeland and averaged 22.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.07 steals and 35.9 minutes while shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from three-point range and 78.6 percent from the line. In 2018-19, Johnson spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Lakeland Magic.

Johnson played two seasons at La Salle University after transferring from Syracuse University. As a senior at La Salle in 2017-18, he appeared in 27 games (all starts) and averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.30 steals and 35.2 minutes while shooting 44.6 percent from the field, 35.9 percent from three-point range and 86.9 percent from the foul line. He was an All-Atlantic 10 Second Team and NABC All-District Second Team selection. He ranked third in the conference for scoring average and finished with 1,070 points in just two seasons with the Explorers. Additionally, he scored in double-figures in each game last season, including 17 20-point games, while posting seven double-doubles.