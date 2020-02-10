Bam & Butler Announced As Finalists For The 2020 U.S. Olympic Basketball Team

All-stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have been named finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team.

Butler won gold with team USA in the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro. Adebayo recently participated in Team USA’s training camp for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

“This is the first step in USA Basketball identifying the 12 players who will represent the United States as members of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team in Tokyo,” said Jerry Colangelo, who has served as the managing director of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team since 2005.

“The commitment, desire and excitement of all of our athletes to represent their country is genuine and remarkable. All of the finalists are exceptionally gifted athletes who offer us amazing versatility and depth, and the group of finalists features a range of players from those who are very experienced and accomplished in international basketball to players who will be future international stars.

“Over the course of the remainder of the NBA season we’ll continue to monitor all of the athletes. Selecting the 12-man USA roster will obviously be an extremely challenging and difficult process, and we will again attempt to select the very best team possible to represent our country and who we hope will be successful in our difficult mission of repeating as Olympic champions for a fourth consecutive Olympics.”