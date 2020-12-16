Bam Adebayo's Next Level

On the first possession of the Miami HEAT’s first preseason game, Bam Adebayo used a cross-screen from Tyler Herro to saunter across the lane and catch an entry pass from Kendrick Nunn. One second later, Steven Adams and Brandon Ingram were watching Adebayo’s turnaround jumper fall through the net.

Were this shot stuffed into the middle of some January road game, maybe nobody would have noticed. But it was the first basketball action we saw from the HEAT out of training camp, where the team spends its days working on everything that will be required for the upcoming marathon. It was a designed set, too. Maybe it was intended to be a post-up, for Bam to catch the pass and whip it to the top of the key for an open Herro look. That’s not what happened. Adebayo caught the ball with 14 seconds on the clock and Miami’s central offensive cog, gear, hub, mechanism or what have you, he immediately thought ‘Shoot’.

“I’m trying to space the floor,” Adebayo said. “My middie has been improving, and I’m going to keep shooting.”

There has long been a local fascination with Adebayo’s jumper. As much is true for any member of the young, talented big-man brigade since the days when Chris Bosh famously stretched out his game to help facilitate the talents of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. An important part of the story with Adebayo has been that his jumper has always looked pretty good. If we put on our amateur Shot Doctor hat for a moment there have been mechanical inconsistencies. Bringing the ball across his body. Rushing it. Releasing it too high. Sometimes hopping into the shot, sometimes stepping into it. All relatively minor things – never anything like a hitch requiring a good iron – that came and went. A player figuring it out.

Here are three of Adebayo’s makes over his first three seasons.

Not much of a difference. When it looked right, it looked like Adebayo had been taking them for years.

Of course nobody gets things permanently right overnight. Bosh’s threes came slowly at first. A handful in the playoffs after an injury. About one per game the next season and double that number a year later. Adebayo’s mid-rangers have mostly followed his increased usage as a starter, but they still doubled between his second and third years. In his breakout season, he shot just 21-94 (22.3 percent) between the paint and the rim.

Things shifted in the bubble, where Adebayo suddenly converted 46 percent of his in-betweeners, including a crucial 8-of-14 showing in a five-game series against the paint-packing length of the Milwaukee Bucks. The jumper had never been as important as it was then. After nearly a full season of adjusting to defenders sag off and offer cushioning worthy of The Princess and The Pea, Adebayo found the stroke.

In many ways, the mid-range shot is far more important for both Bam and the Heat at the moment than the prospect of a three would be. A consistent and threatening – important modifiers – deep shot would be nice, nice in the same way that having the high ground in downtown Verdansk is nice when the circle happens to be closing on you, but not necessary for a win. That hypothetical skill would unlock different lineups and allow Erik Spoelstra to utilize Adebayo is new and different ways, but the shot has to be good enough in practice to warrant those changes. Otherwise, the three-ball doesn’t reflect the needs of the present-day roster and its playoff-proven style.

“We don’t need him to be a stretch five,” Spoelstra said. “But to be able to make enough [jumpers] that just varies your menu and puts a lot of pressure on your defense.”

Sure, there’s a future where Adebayo could run off a pindown for a wing catch-and-shoot three like Anthony Davis, but the organic pressure he can apply most immediately is where he already touches the ball: at the elbows, inside the arc. It may be more of an emergency valve as it was in the postseason, to think relatively small for a moment, just a more effective one over a longer period of time. But it’s also part of a developmental package that’s clearly on the come. You’ll remember the open-floor attacks finishing off the Boston Celtics in Game 6. The Kevin Garnett face-up starter-package has also been lurking.

Adebayo already does so much for everyone else. The next steps, the ones that could elevate him from perennial All-Star to earning MVP shares, are about doing a little more for himself.

“He’s continuing to player develop to be able to add more skills and more tools to help our offense,” Spoelstra said. “His ability to pass, his ability to handle, get us into offense, to attack defenses, get to the free-throw line, get to the rim, to be a screener and be one of the most dynamic rollers.

“Since the ball is in his hands, his ability to make free-throws and make some of these short-range shots that are not layups and not three-pointers . . . you saw some of that [Monday] night and how much he’s improved.”

This is all based on two jumpers in preseason, where hypotheticals have the lifespan of a mosquito. It’s the intent we’re playing off here. Nothing happens without it. Adebayo thought shoot when he first touched the ball, and he’s long been everything but a shoot-first teammate. Maybe the percentages even out below 40 percent, and the jumpers only make sense against the schemes that practically beg for them. If he gets to 45 percent on decent volume, the scouting report will have to change.

“Whatever they throw at him, he’s going to find a way to beat it,” Jimmy Butler said.

“Bam is not worried about how you’re going to guard him.”

If he gets to . . . well, look 50 percent is a tier belonging to Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant and we’ll just leave that there.

Maybe the work he’s putting in matters most after the whistle. Adebayo’s other stated goal this season is to get to the charity stripe more often. He took about five free-throws a night last year, making just under 70 percent. In the playoffs, he jumped up to 78 percent – a difference worth around 40 or 50 points over a full slate of games.

“In the bubble he was one of our better free-throw shooters, and that was really important,” Spoelstra said.

It’s always wise to bet on talent. Adebayo made floaters look like the toughest shot in the game when he converted just 25 percent his rookie season, but through mechanical changes and better understanding of shot quality he improved to make nearly 45 percent out of nearly 250 attempts last season. The precedent exists, and again the shot has always looked good.

If the threes come, either sooner or later, rejoice. Adebayo will have ascended. Again. And we’d get to watch him and Butler haggle over their friendly wager that appears set to continue. Still, it’s the 15-footer that should be top of mind. Jumpers weren’t necessary to get He Of The Many Skills here, to be an All-Star. But some of them, sprinkled in, were required to get the team there, to the Finals.

Adebayo is capable of more. He knows it. Otherwise he wouldn’t have thought to shoot so early in the clock in a preseason game. Just remember that eventually all young players settle in to a skill level on their way to becoming veterans. To do so is not a failure, merely a reality.

He was, conservatively, one of the 20 best players in the league last season without a consistent jumper. Adebayo clearly isn’t ready to settle.

“Bam is going to be the best version of himself,” Butler said.