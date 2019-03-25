Player Spotlight: Bam Adebayo (3/25/19)

After the HEAT’s 113-108 victory over the Wizards, Bam Adebayo told Jason Jackson that he feels that this has been the best stretch of his career.

Well, he might be right.

Adebayo simply did it all over this past week, whether it was locking in on the defensive end, setting good screens or finding his teammates with some crisp passes. In fact, the 21-year-old recorded the best defensive rating (101.8) and second-best net rating (6.6) on the squad over the past four games.

And if that wasn’t enough, he also contested a team-high 50 shots, compiled a team-high 13 screen assists for 33 points and racked up seven deflections during that span. Oh yeah, he held his assignments to 42.6 percent shooting, too.

Talk about doing whatever it takes.

From a broader level, Adebayo averaged 10.5 points, a team-high 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, a team-high 1.3 steals and a team-high 1.3 blocks on a 56 percent true shooting percentage this past week.

That’s a lot of team highs.

Take a look back at some of the big fella’s best highlights from his recent flurry, including a career night against Washington, in the video below: