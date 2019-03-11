Player Spotlight: Bam Adebayo (3/11/19)

Simply put, Bam Adebayo did a little bit of everything this past week.

In addition to leading Miami with a 77.7 true shooting percentage thanks in part to 12 dunks, he also made his presence felt on the defensive end. In fact, the HEAT allowed just 106.5 points per 100 possessions with Adebayo on the floor over the past four games, which was the best on the team during that span. Particularly, Adebayo flourished in Miami’s zone scheme due to his quick feet on the perimeter and active hands in the passing lanes.

Overall, the 21-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game over his past four outings.

Take a look back at Adebayo’s best highlights from his recent flurry in the video below: