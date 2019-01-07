Player Spotlight: Bam Adebayo (1/7/19)

It’s no secret that Bam Adebayo gives it his all whenever he’s on the floor.

That definitely rang true this past week, as the big fella did a little bit of everything to impact winning for the HEAT. In fact, he averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on a 65.6 true shooting percentage over the past three contests.

In addition to finishing plays inside and throwing down dunks as usual, Adebayo also knocked down a few mid-range jumpers and set up his teammates with handoffs. As a result of Adebayo’s sharp play, Miami outscored the opposition by 9.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor during the last three games.

Take a look back at some of the 21-year-old’s best plays from this past week in the video below: