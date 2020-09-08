Bam Named To All-NBA Defensive Team

Bam Adebayo has been named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Defensive Second Team. This marks as the 14th time a member of the HEAT has been named to an All-Defensive Team and the ninth time to the Second Team.

Adebayo tallied 61 points, finishing with 47 Second Team votes and seven First Team votes.

Adebayo, who finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting this season, averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.29 blocks and 1.14 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, becoming the only player in NBA history to post at least those averages during a single season before turning 24 years old.

He finished second among all Power Forwards in Defensive Real Plus/Minus (+3.06), trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo, and second among all players with at least 50 defended post-ups, allowing just 0.63 points per possession. He ranked third in defending Iso’s, allowing just 0.66 points per possession. He also placed fifth in the NBA for both Defensive Win Shares (+3.9) and Defensive Points Saved (+99.0).

Adebayo defended multiple positions all season, defending 440 shots from Forwards, 324 shots from Guards and 169 shots from Centers. He held all three positions to under 49 percent from the field, holding Forwards to just 41.8 percent, Guards to 42.9 percent and Centers to 48.5 percent, including from three-point range where he held Forwards to just 32 percent and Guards to 33 percent. Additionally, he led the HEAT in blocks (93), defensive rebounds (559) and total rebounds (735) while finishing second in steals (82).

Jimmy Butler received 1 1st-team votes & 26 2nd-team votes.

