BAM ADEBAYO NAMED TO NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM

Bam Adebayo has been named to the 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, leading the Second Team with 152 points, missing the First Team by just one point. This marks as Adebayo’s third All-Defensive Team selection. Additionally, it is also the 17th time a member of the HEAT has been named to an All-Defensive Team.

Adebayo, who finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting this season, averaged 19.1 points, a team-leading 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.43 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field. He led the squad in rebounds a team-high 43 times, in blocks a team-high 22 times and in steals on 16 occasions. Adebayo recorded at least one steal in a career-high 14 consecutive games from January 17 through February 12 and his 1.43 steals per game average was second among all centers as he helped anchor a defense that allowed just 105.6 points per game, the fourth-lowest in the NBA. Miami held teams to 108.4 points per 100 possessions, and with Adebayo on the court, that number dropped to 104.9 points, which would be the top defense in the league. Adebayo helped the HEAT’s defense hold teams to under 100 points 24 times this regular season, posting a 23-1 record over that span. The multi-dimensional defender held guards to just 39.2 percent from the field, including 35.4 percent from three-point range, as well as forwards to 24.4 percent and centers to 15.8 percent from downtown. Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points while also blocking three shots vs. San Antonio on February 26 to become the first HEAT player with at least 35 points and three blocks since LeBron James accomplished the feat on March 18, 2014 at Cleveland. He capped the season leading the HEAT in blocks (44), offensive rebounds (137), defensive rebounds (427) and total rebounds (564) while finishing second in steals (80).