Bally Sports to air extended HEAT postgame coverage throughout series vs. 76ers

Bally Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, announced it will produce and broadcast extended postgame shows following each of the HEAT’s Eastern Conference semifinal playoff games against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The series starts tonight, and the games will air on national networks, per NBA contractual rules. Bally Sports’ hour-long HEAT LIVE postgame shows will begin minutes after the final buzzer.

Eric Reid and John Crotty will host the coverage, with Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter and Ron Rothstein also contributing. The postgame shows will feature highlights, analysis and interviews with Head Coach Erik Spoelstra and players.