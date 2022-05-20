Bally Sports Sun To Broadcast Miami HEAT Postgame Shows Throughout Eastern Conference Finals

Bally Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, announced plans to produce and broadcast extended HEAT LIVE postgame shows after each game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The top-seeded HEAT begin the best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. All of the games in the series are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. and air on either ESPN or ABC.

HEAT LIVE postgame will begin shortly after the final buzzer on Bally Sports Sun, BallySports.com and in the Bally Sports app.

The hometown broadcast team that provided coverage of the HEAT all season will contribute to the shows, including Eric Reid, John Crotty, Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter, Ron Rothstein and Will Manso.