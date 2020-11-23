Avery Bradley Signs With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have signed guard Avery Bradley.

“This is a great signing that can help us right away,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “Being able to add a two-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection who is also a great shooter and fits perfectly with our current philosophy as a multi-positional player. Avery will be a great addition to fortifying our backcourt.”

Bradley appeared in 49 games (44 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers last season and averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 24.2 minutes while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three-point range and 83.3 percent from the foul line. He scored in double-figures 20 times, including a season-high 24 points on March 8 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 10-year NBA veteran has appeared in 571 career games (493 starts) and averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.02 steals and 28.3 minutes while shooting 43.6 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three-point range and 78 percent from the foul line.