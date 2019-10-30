HEAT Ground Hawks In Butler’s Debut

It wasn’t always pretty, but the HEAT built a sizeable lead and held on late to defeat the Hawks 112-97 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get into how it all went down.

1. Herro Steals The Show

After feeling his way through the opening period, Tyler Herro put Atlanta on notice in the second quarter.

Like, seriously.

All told, Herro went off for 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the period thanks to treys, aggressive takes to the basket and shots from the charity stripe.

As a result, he became the first HEAT rookie to score 19 points in a quarter since Caron Butler did so in the third against the Jazz on March 10, 2003.

Herro didn’t stop there, though, as the former Kentucky Wildcat continued to hit shots, draw fouls on three-point attempts and finish plays like this:

Whoa.

When it was all said and done, the 19-year-old tallied a team-high 29 points (a franchise record for a rookie off the bench) on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 12-of-16 from the free-throw line, seven boards and two assists.

2. Dragić Sharp Throughout

Simply put, the Hawks got lost in the dragon sauce early and often.

After knocking down some pull-up threes in the first quarter, Goran Dragić carried over his sharp play into the second half and proceeded to make plays for Miami off the bench.

I mean, just take a look at this coast-to-coast finish late in the third quarter:

Gotta love it.

In all, Dragić amassed 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-9 from deep, three boards and three assists.

3. Butler Does It All

Jimmy Butler wasted little time to get going in his debut, as he hit his first four shots en route to a 12-point first quarter.

As a whole, though, he commanded a lot of attention, made life easier for his teammates, set up his guys and deflected a number of passes on the defensive end.

And while all that was cool, these two drawn charges on Cam Reddish and Jabari Parker, respectively, further proved that Butler understands the culture:

Told ya.

The 30-year-old vet ended up with 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 10-of-15 from the free-throw line, five rebounds (four offensive), a team-high three steals and two assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Once again, Bam Adebayo was a freak of nature defensively.

Need proof?

Watch this:

Otherwise, Adebayo showed soft touch inside and hit some important free throws late as Atlanta was trying to mount a comeback.

In total, the 22-year-old had 17 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 9-of-10 from the line, a game-high 10 boards, a team-high three blocks (tied with Meyers Leonard), three assists, two steals and a game-high plus-27 rating.

Game Notes:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Left Groin Strain) was an active scratch.

-Daryl Macon (G League - Two-Way), James Johnson (Conditioning) and Dion Waiters (Coach's Decision) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-After a day of practice, the HEAT will head to Atlanta to face the Hawks once again on Thursday at 7PM. From there, Miami will return home to host the Rockets on Sunday at 6PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.