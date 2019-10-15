HEAT Continue Winning Ways Against Hawks

Well, the wins just keep on coming.

Due to some strong play on both ends of the floor, the HEAT decimated the Hawks 120-87 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get right into how it all went down.

1. Herro Continues To Be A Bucket

So…this Tyler Herro guy is something else, eh?

Thanks to fantastic footwork and great movement off the ball as usual, Herro hit his first six shots (culminating with a hook shot in the second quarter) and scored Miami’s first 14 points of the game. Yes, 14.

Here they are:

And while nearly all of Herro’s points in the first quarter came off treys, he attacked the basket and finished plays inside later in the second quarter with Atlanta running him off the three-point line.

It wasn’t all about scoring, though, as the 19-year-old also showed solid court vision at times.

Just check out this sick pass to Goran Dragić in the third quarter:

When it was all said and done, Herro amassed a team-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-7 from deep, five boards, two assists, a steal and a plus-23 rating.

2. Adebayo Gets Going In The 3Q

Although Bam Adebayo struggled with his shot, he didn’t let that deter him one bit. Rather, he stuck with it, absorbed a ton of contact inside and made the Hawks pay from the charity stripe.

In fact, the big fella scored 10 straight points for the HEAT in the third quarter, including this ridiculous one-handed jam in transition:

On the flip side of the ball, Adebayo contested very well on the perimeter and also came through with some vicious swats down low.

None were as cool as this chase-down block on De'Andre Hunter:

Sheesh.

In all, Adebayo tallied 15 points, a team-high 10 rebounds and four assists.

3. Jones Jr. = Instant Energy

There are few players who empty the tank on both ends like Derrick Jones Jr.

In short, the 22-year-old did his usual damage with heady cuts to the basket, hard-nosed offensive boards and timely deflections on the defensive end.

Of course, Jones Jr. also lived up to his “Airplane Mode” moniker thanks to four rim-rocking jams, but this tough drive and finish with contact in the second quarter was his most impressive sequence of the night:

Unfortunately, the swingman suffered a bruised left knee in the contest and did not return. He finished with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting, nine boards (four offensive) and a block.

Other Takeaways:

-Once again, Meyers Leonard was solid all-around and made plays for both himself and others. Among all else, though, this and-one finish in the fourth quarter was particularly notable:

That little dance afterwards was pretty funny, too.

Leonard ended up with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists.

-Jimmy Butler didn’t do anything flashy, but he set up his teammates well, kept plays alive and competed hard on the defensive end. The 30-year-old vet totaled seven points, six boards, four assists and three blocks.

Game Note:

-Udonis Haslem (Sprained Left Wrist), Kelly Olynyk (Right Knee Bruise), Dion Waiters (Personal Reasons) and James Johnson (Conditioning) did not play.

Looking Ahead:

Over the next few days, the HEAT will prepare for their final two preseason contests. After facing the Magic in Orlando on Thursday, Miami will return home to host the Rockets the following night at 8PM.