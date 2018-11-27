Atlanta Hawks at Miami HEAT Game Preview

The Miami HEAT host the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Get your tickets now! Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: What was your main takeaway from the HEAT’s loss to Toronto?

Couper Moorhead: Most will remember this night for Dwyane Wade posting 35 points, six assists and five rebounds – he’s just the fifth player ever to post that line at the same age or older – and Bam Adebayo putting up 16 points and 21 rebounds, but on a team level it was also notable because this was the first time in franchise history that Miami hit 15 threes and committed fewer than eight turnovers in a loss. There’s no shame in that happening against a team firing on all cylinders like the Raptors, but for all the things that went well on Sunday what’s going to stick with the team is that they gave up 125 points in a relatively slow-paced game and didn’t give themselves enough of a chance to win in the fourth quarter. Nearly every game has plenty of positive to look at – there’s a reason Miami is among those with the fewest 20-point losses over the past three years – but quarter-to-quarter consistency would go a long way in the win column.

Joe Beguiristain: That Dwyane Wade guy is good.

Seriously though, my biggest takeaway was that the HEAT did a nice job of hanging around against one of the best teams in the league. After falling behind by 26 points in the third quarter, Miami got within eight a handful of times before Toronto ultimately sealed the deal.

And while Wade’s magnificent 35-point performance was a huge reason why the HEAT fought their way back, Bam Adebayo and Justise Winslow made an impact as well. In addition to grabbing a career-high 21 boards, Adebayo also led Miami with five screen assists for 14 points and 10 contested shots. Winslow, meanwhile, held his assignments to a paltry 2-of-10 shooting from the field, including 0-of-5 from Kawhi Leonard.

Throughout the course of the season, the Adebayo/Winslow pairing has produced a 10.9 net rating (104.0 ORTG, 93.1 DRTG) in 181 minutes on the floor.

Talk about lockdown defense.

2: What did we learn from Miami’s previous loss to Atlanta?

Couper: Similar to the Toronto game, the HEAT scored plenty and scored efficiently in Atlanta as they hit 16 threes, but with Atlanta playing incredibly fast Miami also suffered 17 turnovers and allowed 123 points. With 24 points and more notably 15 assists, rookie Trae Young seemed to be in complete control as he pulled up from just about anywhere on the floor and constantly found hit-ahead passes to damage Miami before their defense was set. Young’s shooting has suffered in the weeks since that game, but he’s too skilled a shooter for that slump to last much longer.

The other notable thing that happened was the Hawks getting a combined four three pointers from their center rotation of Alex Len, Omari Spellman and Dewayne Dedmon. That’s not particularly likely to happen again, but it’s worth noting because there isn’t a single lineup the Hawks put on the floor that doesn’t spread the floor in one way or another. It’s not a particularly efficient offense due to the inconsistency, but it’s more potent and certainly much tougher to defend than it might seem on paper.

Fortunately, like Chicago on Friday, the Hawks rarely put together strong defensive efforts, so no matter what sort of scoring run they go on, it’s unlikely that Miami will be unable to do the same themselves.

Joe: We learned that the Hawks are capable of scoring in bunches even though they aren’t the most efficient team in the league. Thanks in large part to Trae Young’s double-double that Coup mentioned above, Atlanta took a nine-point lead into the fourth before Miami started to get back to its defensive principles. And while Young, Taurean Prince and Dewayne Dedmon made the most noise, it was the ageless Vince Carter who hit some key buckets late to ensure the victory for Atlanta.

On the bright side, the HEAT fared quite well on the offensive end against a rather poor Hawks defense. Not only did Josh Richardson pick apart Atlanta’s defense and score a career-high 32 points, but Winslow also went off with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the fourth quarter.

For the season, the Hawks allow the opposition to shoot 38.3 percent on 34.4 treys per game. And even though that ranks them as one of the worst perimeter-defending teams in the league, their ability to force turnovers (17.1 per contest to be exact) helps balance things out a bit.

3: How will the return of John Collins affect this matchup?

Couper: With promising sophomore Collins back in the fold new coach Lloyd Pierce has been playing with his starting lineup a little. Dedmon started at center their last time out with Collins playing the four but they also started rookie Kevin Huerter and had veteran Kent Bazemore come off the bench. That could also change game-to-game, but Atlanta does seem to be prioritizing the minutes of their young players.

Which brings us back to Collins. We mentioned Atlanta’s bigs stretching the floor in the last game, which Collins will occasionally do as well, but what the second year player gives them is a dynamic scoring option in the pick-and-roll. Collins can pop out for a jumper, sure, but he can also catch lobs or find ways to score when he catches in space at 15 feet. He’s not much of a playmaker at this point, but as a play finisher he gives Atlanta more layers to their offense. And in the open floor, as we’ve seen with players such as Willie Cauley-Stein and Pascal Siakam, Collins is liable to beat everyone down the court for a long pass. We’ll note it again: the Hawks only have four wins and are not a very consistent team, but they have the talent to stay with any team on the right night.

Joe: John Collins has wasted little time to get going since his return from injury, as the 21-year-old is averaging 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 63.3 percent shooting in his five games this season. That includes a career night against the Hornets on Sunday when he recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 boards to go along with four assists and the game-winning block on Kemba Walker.

As a whole, Collins does a nice job at establishing position inside, crashing the offensive glass and rolling to the rim with force. That, in turn, makes him a perfect match for a dynamic playmaker like Young. And with his eye-popping athleticism and exuberant play style, Collins should continue to inject new life into a struggling Atlanta squad.

Game Notes:

The HEAT fell to the Hawks 123-118 in their last meeting on Nov. 3.

Miami is 7-12, while Atlanta enters the contest at 4-16.

Over the past four games, Bam Adebayo is averaging a team-high 12.5 rebounds per game to go along with 9.8 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks.

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points (15.7) and assists (7.7) per game.

Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury), Tyler Johnson (Right Hamstring Strain), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) are out.

