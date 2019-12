Come out and celebrate Art Basel with Kendrick Nunn.

Don’t miss your chance to meet and greet the NBA Rookie of the Month, stop by the Miccosukee Indian Tribe’s Art Legacy event Saturday, December 7 from 5-6pm. In addition to autographs and photos with Nunn, food and drinks will be provided along with a live alligator and pop-up art gallery on display.

Location: 440 NW 29th, 33127 (Wynwood)