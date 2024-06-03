Alonzo Mourning Had Prostate Removed, Urges Checks For Men

Additional testing revealed that the cancer did not spread beyond his prostate capsule, and his mid-March procedure has left him cancer-free.

In an interview with ESPN, Mourning -- a seven-time All-Star, NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist in his 15-year career -- described how routine prostate cancer screening played an enormous role in the discovery and treatment of a cancer form that kills 1 in 44 men in the United States. . . read the full piece here.