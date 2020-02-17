HEAT Take Over All-Star Weekend

While it was below 40 degrees in Chicago during All-Star Weekend, the HEAT certainly warmed up the Windy City.

Whether it was the Rising Stars Game, the All-Star Saturday Night festivities or the actual All-Star Game, Miami had a major presence throughout.

So, without further ado, let’s get right to it.

On Friday, Nunn got things started off on the right foot with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, two steals, one rebound and one assist in the Rising Stars Game.

Thanks to Nunn's sharp play in his hometown, Team USA prevailed over Team World 151-131.

And even though that was cool, business really picked up on Saturday.

For starters, Bam Adebayo outlasted former winner Spencer Dinwiddie, ascending star Pascal Siakam and fellow young big Domantas Sabonis to win the Skills Challenge.

That's impressive.

As a result, Adebayo became the first HEAT player to take home the trophy since Dwyane Wade did so in 2007 and 2006.

Once Adebayo finished up and Duncan Robinson participated in the 3-point contest...

...it was time for Derrick Jones Jr. to live up to his "Airplane Mode" moniker in the dunk contest.

In one of the best competitions ever, Jones Jr. edged out Aaron Gordon 48-47 in an exhilarating final dunk-off. Before that, the two traded perfect 50s on the four jams prior (including the final round and first dunk-off). Yes, you read that right.

In coming away victorious, Jones Jr. became Miami’s first dunk champion since Harold Miner in 1995. (Of course, Miner also won in 1993.)

Perhaps DJJ's best slam came on his fourth one of the night where he jumped over a person, grabbed a lob off the backboard, put the ball through his legs and threw it down.

Seriously.

But again, all his dunks were electric, so why not check them out below?

Finally, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler did their thing with Team Giannis in the All-Star Game on Sunday. Adebayo tallied eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, two rebounds and an assist, while Butler ended up with four points on 2-of-2 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the contest.

When it was all said and done, Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 157-155, but both charities each captain selected to play for (Chicago Scholars and After School Matters) benefited.

And that’s really what matters most.