Bam Adebayo On Playing For USA Basketball: “It’s A Great Honor”

Bam Adebayo is going back to Vegas.

After catching the HEAT’s Summer League team at UNLV in early July, Adebayo will return to the campus as a member of the USA Men’s National Team and take part in World Cup Training Camp from Aug. 5 – Aug. 9.

Once the 12-man USA roster is finalized on Aug. 17, the team will play exhibition games and conduct more training sessions in Australia from Aug. 19 – Aug. 28 before starting the World Cup in China on Aug. 31.

“It’s a great honor to wear those three letters across my chest," Adebayo said. "I get to represent myself, my family and most importantly the Miami HEAT."

For now, though, Adebayo will compete with 29 other NBA players in camp (15 on the camp roster which will ultimately make up the squad after cuts and 14 on the select team), including former Kentucky teammate De'Aaron Fox.

“It’s going to be cool just getting back on the court with him, just talk to him a little bit, get back into that old habit of playing together and just building another bond,” Adebayo said.

Of course, this won’t be the only outside work for the 22-year-old over the offseason, as the big fella has played pick-up with other guys across the league in addition to doing his usual activities at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Thanks to that tireless work ethic, Adebayo has seen the most improvement in one key area.

“My shooting,” he stated without hesitation. “I feel like it’s gotten more consistent, and I feel like that’s going to help me not only in the season, but going into FIBA.”