ADEBAYO SELECTED TO 2024 USA BASKETBALL TEAM

USA Basketball announced today that Miami HEAT player Bam Adebayo was selected to its official U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. It marks his second selection after winning Gold in 2020, becoming just the second HEAT player to earn the honor multiple times, joining only Dwyane Wade (Bronze in 2004 & Gold in 2008). Five players have been named to Team USA as a member of the HEAT, including Adebayo, Wade, Tim Hardaway (Gold in 2000), Alonzo Mourning (Gold in 2000) and LeBron James (Gold in 2012). Additionally, HEAT Head Coach Erik Spoelstra will join the staff as an assistant coach. The USA Men’s Basketball National Team will compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris from July 26 – August 11.

Adebayo started all six games for the Olympic gold medal team in Tokyo, Japan and averaged 6.3 points, a team-leading 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.33 steals and a team-high-tying 1.17 blocks in 19.3 minutes of action while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. He led the team in offensive rebounds, total rebounds and blocks while finishing second in defensive rebounds and third in steals. He appeared in 71 games (all starts) with the HEAT this season and averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.14 steals and 34.0 minutes while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. He led Miami in points, rebounds, steals, blocks, field goals made, double-figure scoring games, 20-point games, double-doubles and triple-doubles. His 42 double-doubles are the most during a single season in his career, and has now posted 191 in his career, the third-most in team history, only Rony Seikaly (221) and Alonzo Mourning (205) have more. He dished out 278 assists this season, third-most on the team, marking his seventh consecutive 100-assist season, tying for the second-most in franchise history. Additionally, Adebayo helped anchor a defense that held opponents under their season scoring average in the final 22 games of the season, tying the fourth-longest streak in NBA history.