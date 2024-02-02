ADEBAYO SELECTED TO 2024 NBA ALL-STAR TEAM

Adebayo posted a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double on January 24 vs. Memphis, including six assists and a career-high six blocks, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach at least each of those totals in a single game. His most recent double-double last night marked his 174th as a member of the HEAT, the fourth-most in team history. He dished out his 100th assist of the season on January 8 vs. Houston, marking his seventh consecutive year with at least 100 assists, tying for the second-most 100-assist seasons in HEAT history. He posted five-straight 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles from January 5 through January 14, tying the second-longest such streak in team history which he also set earlier in the season from November 6 through November 14, becoming the only player in franchise history with two such streaks of at least five games. Adebayo posted a 22-point, 19-rebound, 10-assist triple-double vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on November 16, just the third triple-double with at least 15 rebounds in team history and his sixth career triple-double, surpassing Dwyane Wade (five) for the third-most in HEAT history. Additionally, he passed Chris Bosh last night to move into the HEAT’s Top 5 all-time scoring list.