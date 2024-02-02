ADEBAYO SELECTED TO 2024 NBA ALL-STAR TEAM

The NBA announced tonight that Bam Adebayo has been selected to the 2024 NBA All-Star Team, marking his third career selection. Miami has now had at least one All-Star in 18 of the last 20 seasons. The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 18 in Indianapolis, IN.
Adebayo, who was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on January 14, has appeared in 38 games (all starts) this season averaging 20.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.03 blocks, 1.00 steals and 34.8 minutes while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the foul line. He leads the team in points, assists, total rebounds, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, blocks, field goals made, double-figure scoring games, 20-point games, double-figure rebounding games and double-doubles.
Adebayo posted a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double on January 24 vs. Memphis, including six assists and a career-high six blocks, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach at least each of those totals in a single game. His most recent double-double last night marked his 174th as a member of the HEAT, the fourth-most in team history. He dished out his 100th assist of the season on January 8 vs. Houston, marking his seventh consecutive year with at least 100 assists, tying for the second-most 100-assist seasons in HEAT history. He posted five-straight 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles from January 5 through January 14, tying the second-longest such streak in team history which he also set earlier in the season from November 6 through November 14, becoming the only player in franchise history with two such streaks of at least five games. Adebayo posted a 22-point, 19-rebound, 10-assist triple-double vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on November 16, just the third triple-double with at least 15 rebounds in team history and his sixth career triple-double, surpassing Dwyane Wade (five) for the third-most in HEAT history. Additionally, he passed Chris Bosh last night to move into the HEAT’s Top 5 all-time scoring list.