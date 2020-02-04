HEAT All-Star Saturday Night Participants

The list of HEAT players headed to All-star weekend in Chicago just got bigger.

All-Star Bam Adebayo has been selected to the Skills Challenge, Derrick Jones, Jr. to the Slam Dunk Contest and Duncan Robinson to the Three-Point Shootout.

The HEAT will now have six players participate in different events throughout the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend with representation in every event, including Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro in the Rising Stars game Friday night, Adebayo, Jones, Jr. and Robinson in the Saturday night events and closing out the weekend with Adebayo and Jimmy Butler in the All-Star Game on Sunday.

Adebayo is just the second HEAT player selected to the Skills Challenge, joining two-time winner Dwyane Wade who participated in the event three consecutive years (2006-08). Adebayo’s 238 assists this season are the second-most on the team and the ninth-most in the entire NBA by a frontcourt player. He has posted three triple-doubles this season, becoming just the fourth player to record at least three triple-doubles during a single-season in team history and the youngest ever to post one (22 years, 145 days) in franchise history. Adebayo leads the HEAT in total rebounds, defensive rebounds, offensive rebounds, blocks, minutes, double-doubles, triple-doubles, double-figure scoring games and double-figure rebounding games while leading Miami in rebounds a team-high 35 times and in assists on 15 occasions, the second-most on the team.

Jones, Jr is the third Miami player set to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, joining two-time winner Harold Miner (1995 & 1993) and Billy Thompson (1990). Jones, Jr. has recorded 48 dunks this season, the second-most on the team, accounting for 45.3 percent of all his made field goals (106 total FGM). When factoring just his two-point attempts, his dunks account for 57.8 percent of his made field goals inside the arc. ‘Airplane Mode’ last participated in the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2017 All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, finishing as the runner-up while posting two perfect 50-point dunk scores in the contest.

Robinson will be the eighth HEAT player to represent Miami in the Three-Point Shootout as four different HEAT players (Jones in 2011, Cook in 2009, Kapono in 2007 and Rice in 1995) have previously won the event, the most players by any team in NBA history. Robinson has connected on a team-high 165 three-point field goals this season, the fifth-most in the NBA, while shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc, the highest percentage among the Top 10 players with the most makes in the entire league. He has currently connected on multiple three-point field goals in a team-record 19 consecutive games and has hit at least one from downtown in 34-straight games, the second-longest streak in franchise history. Robinson recorded his 100th three-point field goal in his 31st game of the season, the fastest to 100 treys in team history. He hit seven three-point field goals in the second quarter on November 20, the most for a single quarter in team history and tied the franchise record for three-point field goals made in a single game after hitting 10 on December 10.