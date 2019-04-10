76ers 99 - HEAT 122 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 30 points.

1. Wade Does It One Last Time

In his final game at AmericanAirlines Arena, D. Wade did not disappoint.

Then again, why would you think otherwise?

From the opening tip (yes, he started), Wade fed off the energy from the crowd and went into his bag of tricks.

But nothing topped his remarkable 14-point fourth quarter thanks to four treys, as he hit tough shot after tough shot against a Philadelphia team that simply had no answer.

I mean, just look at this:

Way to go out at home, “3”.

In addition to his team-high 30 points on 10-of-23 shooting, including 4-of-10 from deep, Wade also amassed three rebounds, three assists and a block.

2. UD Stays True

With 11:05 to play in the fourth quarter, Udonis Haslem checked in for the first time.

And less than a minute later, he did this:

How fitting.

Haslem finished with seven points and four rebounds.

3. The Bigs Dominate

So…Bam Adebayo and Hassan Whiteside went off against the 76ers.

Like really went off.

After starting off the game rather well, Adebayo really put Philadelphia on notice with 11 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the field in the third quarter.

And while this great finish in transition was part of the flurry…

…so was this fantastic defensive sequence against Shake Milton:

In all, Adebayo had 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and those two blocks above.

Whiteside, meanwhile, hit his first five shots and finished a bunch of plays inside as usual.

Oh yeah, he also racked up a game-high four blocks, including this one on Boban Marjanović late in the first quarter:

When it was all said and done, Whiteside accumulated 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, nine rebounds and two steals to go along with his aforementioned four blocks.

Other Takeaways:

-Early on, Justise Winslow spaced the floor and hit three after three to help Miami gain a double-digit lead in the first half.

The 23-year-old ended up with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-5 from downtown, three rebounds, two assists and a block.

Game Note:

-Josh Richardson (Left Hip Strain) was inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will close the season in Brooklyn on Wednesday night at 8PM. Tickets for the Road Rally at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.