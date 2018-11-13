76ers 124 - HEAT 114 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 124-114 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. Dragić Bounces Back

After a tough shooting night on Saturday, Dragić got back to his usual ways against Philadelphia. And not only did he do work in transition, but he also wisely used screens in the halfcourt too.

Need proof?

Well, just check out this tough and-one finish over Mike Muscala late in the third:

Oh yeah, this crossover that put Markelle Fultz on skates earlier in the first quarter was pretty cool too:

See yaa!

In addition to his team-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, Dragić also dished out a team-high five assists to go along with three boards, two steals and a block.

2. J. Rich Dials Long Distance

Although Josh Richardson did his thing from deep (all four of his field goals were from downtown), he also came up with a fantastic hustle play late in the second quarter.

After missing a short runner, Richardson raced back and stole the ball from Joel Embiid, which led to a finish on the other end for Dragić.

When it was all said and done, Richardson totaled 17 points on 4-of-8 shooting, one rebound and a block in addition to that aforementioned steal.

3. Whiteside Sharp Early

Hassan Whiteside scored from all three levels in the first half and nearly recorded a double-double with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and nine boards before halftime.

And while foul trouble kept him out for most of the second half, he still managed to have this nice block on Embiid in the fourth quarter:

Whiteside ended up with 13 points and 11 boards to go along with that block above.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo competed hard against Embiid defensively and also came through with some nice handoffs on the other end.

Then again, nothing quite touches this alley-oop jam late in the third quarter:

In all, Adebayo tallied eight points, four rebounds, two assists and a block.

-Derrick Jones Jr. showed toughness all evening and matched up against multiple guys, including Fultz, Wilson Chandler and Ben Simmons.

But like Adebayo, his most explosive play came on an alley-oop:

I mean, look at how high he got up there.

Jones Jr. finished with four points, two boards and two assists.

Game Note:

-Dwyane Wade (Personal Reasons), James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-After practice on Tuesday, the HEAT will hit the road for their next two games against the Nets on Wednesday and Pacers on Friday. Miami will then return home for a marquee matchup versus LeBron James and the Lakers on Sunday at 6PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.