7 Arena Shows You’re Not Going to Want to Miss

Posted: Jun 21, 2021

Call your friends, family, coworkers... everyone! LIVE SHOWS AND EVENTS ARE BACK! Yes, you read that right. We’re so excited to welcome you back to FTX Arena. Here are a few upcoming shows that you need to block off on your calendar ASAP.

1. WWE Monday Night Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw

Special guests: Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, The New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, and more!

View More Details

2. Karol G

Karol G

The Bichota Tour

View More Details

3. Kane Brown

Kane Brown

Blessed & Free Tour. Special guests: Jordan Davis & Restless Road.

View More Details

4. Millennium Tour

Millennium Tour

Artists include: Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy.

View More Details

5. Maluma

Maluma

Papi Juancho Tour

View More Details

6. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Special guests: Sebastián Yatra

View More Details

7. Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli

Believe World Tour presented by the Adrienne Arsht Center.

View More Details

To check out all upcoming FTX Arena shows, click here!

Tags
Heat, Arena, Beyond The Hardwood

