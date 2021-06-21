7 Arena Shows You’re Not Going to Want to Miss

Call your friends, family, coworkers... everyone! LIVE SHOWS AND EVENTS ARE BACK! Yes, you read that right. We’re so excited to welcome you back to FTX Arena. Here are a few upcoming shows that you need to block off on your calendar ASAP.

1. WWE Monday Night Raw Special guests: Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, The New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, and more!

2. Karol G The Bichota Tour

3. Kane Brown Blessed & Free Tour. Special guests: Jordan Davis & Restless Road.

4. Millennium Tour Artists include: Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy.

5. Maluma Papi Juancho Tour

6. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Special guests: Sebastián Yatra

7. Andrea Bocelli Believe World Tour presented by the Adrienne Arsht Center.

To check out all upcoming FTX Arena shows, click here!