7 Arena Shows You’re Not Going to Want to Miss
Call your friends, family, coworkers... everyone! LIVE SHOWS AND EVENTS ARE BACK! Yes, you read that right. We’re so excited to welcome you back to FTX Arena. Here are a few upcoming shows that you need to block off on your calendar ASAP.
1. WWE Monday Night Raw
Special guests: Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, The New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, and more!
2. Karol G
The Bichota Tour
3. Kane Brown
Blessed & Free Tour. Special guests: Jordan Davis & Restless Road.
4. Millennium Tour
Artists include: Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy.
5. Maluma
Papi Juancho Tour
6. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
Special guests: Sebastián Yatra
7. Andrea Bocelli
Believe World Tour presented by the Adrienne Arsht Center.
To check out all upcoming FTX Arena shows, click here!
