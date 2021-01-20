5 Unique Gifts for Your Basketball Loving Significant Other

6 Unique Gifts For Your Basketball Loving Significant Other

You might keep them for yourself.... (Don’t say we didn’t warn you)
Posted: Jan 20, 2021

1. Hoops & Horticulture Basketball Planter

The plant pot you never knew you needed until now.

2. Andrea Bergart Basketball Bags

Women-owned and designed. Cue the boss babe music. Your fit needs this.

3. Cent.ldn Basketball Candle

Hand-poured to perfection. OG vibes for your décor.

4. Le Court Bucket Bag

"Wear it how you like. Boundaries are not limits."

5. TILT HOOPS "Frame the Game"

Bringing the beauty of the game into your home.

6. Spalding ViceVersa Marble Basketball

Ball out in style. Each ball has its own unique painted design.

Tags
Heat, Beyond The Hardwood

Related Content

Heat

Beyond The Hardwood

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter