6 Unique Gifts For Your Basketball Loving Significant Other
You might keep them for yourself.... (Don’t say we didn’t warn you)
1. Hoops & Horticulture Basketball Planter
The plant pot you never knew you needed until now.
2. Andrea Bergart Basketball Bags
Women-owned and designed. Cue the boss babe music. Your fit needs this.
3. Cent.ldn Basketball Candle
Hand-poured to perfection. OG vibes for your décor.
4. Le Court Bucket Bag
"Wear it how you like. Boundaries are not limits."
5. TILT HOOPS "Frame the Game"
Bringing the beauty of the game into your home.
6. Spalding ViceVersa Marble Basketball
Ball out in style. Each ball has its own unique painted design.
