HEAT Storm Back, Defeat Suns In 2K Matchup

So…the HEAT finally hit the hardwood on Saturday night.

It was just a little different than what you’re used to.

The HEAT (controlled by YouTube/Gaming Influencer Derric “Famous Enough” Franklin) defeated the Suns (controlled by YouTube/Gaming Influencer Bud “Bud22089” Lane) 105-97 in overtime in a thrilling 2K video game matchup. Miami outscored Phoenix 12-4 in the extra period to finally put them away.

Now, let’s get into how it all went down.

1. Jimmy Does It All

Much like in real life, Jimmy Butler had his fingerprints all over this one.

After coming alive in the second quarter with two impressive jams, Butler carried over his sharp play into the second half and overtime period.

Not only did that entail aggressive takes to the rack, pinpoint passes and hard-nosed defense, but it also included this dagger jumper to seal the deal:

That’s Jimmy Buckets, everyone.

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, a team-high 10 assists, two boards and a steal.

2. BAM Dominates Inside

Simply put, Bam Adebayo kicked off the game with a bucket and never looked back.

And while the big fella continued to be ready for the catch inside and finished hooks and layups around the rim, absolutely nothing touches this jam over Deandre Ayton in the fourth:

Nothing.

Adebayo finished with a team-high 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the line, a team-high 13 rebounds, four assists and a team-high two steals (tied with Kendrick Nunn and Meyers Leonard).

3. Iguodala Strong Throughout

With the Suns off to a quick start, Andre Iguodala provided a spark off the bench and made some heads-up plays on both ends of the floor early on.

And even though he spearheaded an important run at the end of the third quarter, perhaps his most impressive play came on this finish with contact in the second period:

In all, Iguodala tallied 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from the charity stripe, three assists and two rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-Whether virtual or in the flesh, Derrick Jones Jr. is always “Airplane Mode”.

Of course, stout defense was also part of the equation.

Jones Jr. ended up with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Watch The Full Game Below: