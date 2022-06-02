Find A Way: The 2022 Miami HEAT Were Exactly As Advertised

There is no feeling quite like the feeling of a Game 7. Not anymore, at least.

When Jimmy Butler put up the transition three that could have completed one of the most shocking and improbable postseason comebacks – down 13 with 3:35 to play and a ticket to the NBA Finals on the line – in league history, it immediately became a moment that locks you firmly in place. With so much hanging in the balance of make or miss, all eyes on one ball, the moment drags you into the present. No phones. No feeds. No notifications. Here. Now. For just a few seconds.

And then, a feeling. A pain, for some. A heart beating heavy, for most. Euphoria, for others. Good or bad, even the most hardened, the most jaded, feel it. Game 7’s are a place frozen in time. That feeling takes you there.

By the time the buzzer sounds a couple free-throws and a few minutes later, it’s gone. Brakes slam on, 60 to 0. You’re back. Back to where did I park. Back to what’s on the other channel. Back to what is everyone else saying. To life. To reality, and all it’s distractions. Everyone goes their separate ways.

“You can’t prepare for it,” Erik Spoelstra said, with the Boston Celtics still celebrating down the hall. “When it ends, it ends in a thud.”

But the HEAT did prepare for it. They prepared everyone for it. You don’t build a team knowing you’re going to win a championship. You build a team with a chance at one. One percent. Five percent. Ten. Chances can end in smiles or cries, but the chance is what matters. The HEAT put themselves in position for a chance in August and September, and they delivered on it in May.

A few things immediately came to mind when Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker were signed last offseason. Both tough as nails. Both champions. Lowry had the pullup jumper to attract two defenders to the ball and help get Bam Adebayo going downhill, the urgent headiness to get a team that could often get stuck in the mud out in the open floor and the playmaking chops to get Butler the ball in spots where he could attack mismatches. Tucker perfectly fit the archetype proven to work well next to Adebayo, and he was one of the most prolific corner-three shooters in league history.

Every box received a check. Lowry shot 38 percent on pullup threes, 48 percent on pullup twos, his hit-ahead passes to Butler became a staple as the offense moved far quicker with him leading the way and Butler nearly doubled his usage of isolations. Tucker shot 41.5 percent from three, made 71 from the corners – 11th most in the league – and even had some surprises with what he could do with the ball in his hands.

Defense of course was the main selling point. With Lowry, Tucker - a vocal leader, and then some -Butler and Adebayo, the HEAT had four elite defenders at their positions. They could all guard up. They could all guard down. They could switch. They could toggle between multiple schemes. They had the makeup to defend just as well in January as they would in May. With a Spoelstra scheme that emphasized protecting the paint already in place, there was no reason for that group not to be among the elite.

The HEAT finished No. 4 in Defensive Rating at 108.4 points allowed per 100 possessions. With their four best defenders on the court together, that number dropped to 101.8 – what would effectively be one of the best defensive marks in years. In the postseason, those four allowed just 95.5 points per 100. Everything they were supposed to be on that end, everything they told you they could be, they were.

If there was any disappointment, it was that they weren’t able to be together more often. Lowry, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo shared 33 games and 544 minutes during the regular season.

After leaving flames in their tracks with a 6-1 start that included a 42-point opening night victory over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks – the team that had swept Miami out of the first-round the season before – the absences started to mount. Injuries. Health and safety protocols. Personal reasons. Just about everyone missed time. Lineups that worked when they were together were never available.

Playoffs are always what linger, but if any month will stick in the mind from the regular season it’s undoubtedly December.

Adebayo? Out with a torn right thumb ligament. Butler? Out with a tailbone injury, which he would then reinjure. Winning half their games would keep them above water. Instead, they won 10-of-15. Everyone stepped up. Caleb Martin, a two-year vet who took a chance on a two-way contract to get into Miami’s development program, reconfigured his shot and bought in on defense – he hit a career-high six threes against Milwaukee, one of the best shorthanded victories for a franchise that has a lengthy ledger of shorthanded victories. Gabe Vincent, who wore as many hats as anyone this season, showcased his improved shot and playmaking abilities to complement his innate scoring talents – he scored 26 in a win against Philadelphia, including the game-deciding three, and followed that up with a career-high 27 the next night. After dodging a scary knee injury in November, Max Strus scored a career-high 32 against Orlando, beginning a seven-game stretch where he would shoot 47 percent from three on nearly 11 attempts a game, and he eventually became a fixture in the starting lineup. Building on what they showed in December, all three players would factor into the postseason rotation at one point or another.

They weren’t alone. This team didn’t do alone. Lowry played 36 minutes a night and orchestrated an offense that pushed three-point shooting to its limits. Tucker made good on a declaration to Spoelstra that he had played point guard overseas and upped his assist rate – finding teammates short rolling off screens and working out of the post – to 3.2 a night, a full assist higher than any season in his career. Duncan Robinson shook off an early -season slump, closing out the month with a pair of 8-of-16 nights from three. Omer Yurtseven, while learning the details of the defensive game in his first real NBA minutes after an injury to Dewayne Dedmon, proved himself an adept pick-and-roll finisher, floating in one short-range shot after another and pulling in double-digit rebounds in 14 straight games. Players like Kyle Guy, Haywood Highsmith and Nik Stauskas all signed on to help an ailing roster, and each one of them showed up to hit a handful of important threes. Every night the game ball could have gone to someone not only different, but entirely new.

It was also the best shooting month in franchise history. In making 40.2 percent as Spoelstra ratcheted up the attempts to 38 a night, the HEAT hit 229 threes, their most ever. Without their primary rim pressure players in Butler and Adebayo, Spoelstra adjusted the offense on the fly to fit available personnel.

Were it not for that December, maybe they don’t finish with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Maybe they have to take a different path through the postseason, without home-court advantage. Maybe they don’t make it to the Conference Finals. We’ll never know for sure, but December was the kind of month some other teams don’t have. The kind of month the HEAT are always most proud of. From now on, anytime the team has to deal with an injury to core players, December 2021 is the reference point for how to find a way.

They just kept winning. No matter what came their way. They dealt with it and somehow came out better.

There was no big trade at the deadline as there had been the previous two seasons, but there was a shiny midseason acquisition. After playing 88 games over three seasons and enduring two separate surgeries on his right quadriceps, Victor Oladipo returned to the game. His integration to the lineup was slow and not always consistent. When he scored 21 and 40 in two games at the end of the season, it was clear that the talent was finding its legs. But it was the defense that eventually forced him into the postseason rotation, defense that – in forcing one turnover after another out of Jaylen Brown – played a huge part in Miami taking Game 3 from Boston on the road.

Few will remember the first-round series against Atlanta, and few will ever need to. Your brain only has so much space for stuff. Trae Young will remember it. With Spoelstra doing what he does best, tailoring schemes to individual stars, Young had three of his worst shooting games of his career – 1-of-12, 3-of-11 and 2-of-12 – along with a 10-turnover night. As Miami loaded up multiple players in his driving lanes and pressured his dribble, Young had more turnovers than made shots in four of the five contests.

Philadelphia endured much of the same. James Harden had his moments but was kept on the outside looking in on the paint. Joel Embiid – dealing with a litany of injuries – could barely get a clean catch with how much pressure the HEAT sent at his passing lanes. When Miami lost two straight on the road, they responded with a demolition in Game 5, winning by 35 points.

The Conference Finals were defined by statistic for Miami. Sure, there were a ton of blowouts. Only because the defenses delivered. Boston’s offense had a horrible time with turnovers. When Butler and Adebayo weren’t auditioning for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the HEAT struggled to get to the rim. The reason there were so many outsized runs is because when the HEAT were able to play off a missed shot or a turnover, when they could grab the ball and get going the other direction, they scored 1.30 points per 100 possessions – what would easily the best offense in the league. When they had to start their attack taking the ball out of bounds, off any Boston made shot or free-throw or any sort of dead-ball violation, they scored 0.96 per 100 possessions – easily the worst offense. Whether Boston was stringing scores or misses together, it would inevitably spur an extended run. Every game, even the fourth quarter of Game 7, had a snowball effect. The series was defined by Boston’s ability or inability to setup its halfcourt defense.

If they fell short, they fell short offensively. Injuries played their part, but for as much as the defense was everything that was foretold, the offense had its own issues from the outset. If you slow them down and flatten out their off-ball actions, they could get two feet stuck in the mud. Tyler Herro, taking a leap forward in his third season to win Sixth Man of the Year, could only juice the offense so much despite major gains as a creator.

That the team’s shooting wound up as poor as it was during the postseason – dropping from a league-leading 37.9 percent in the regular season to 31.3 over the course of three series, which is a story for another day – and that they still found themselves a shot away from the Finals tells you just how great the defense was.

And how great the stars were.

Neither Butler nor Adebayo were available for the full season. It cost them awards and honors, though even at 56 games Adebayo had a hearty case for Defensive Player of the Year. Awards and honors are out of their control. Winning isn’t. When it came time for that, they were what they were supposed to be. You could see it in Adebayo’s off-ball battles with Embiid, and with his responses to criticism – unfair or not, from those confused both by his role and his present capabilities or not – in scoring 31 and 25 in Games 3 and 7 against Boston, brute-forcing his way into the paint when the offense had little else going.

You could see it in Butler, everywhere. As he found his three-point shot in the postseason, again, he topped 40 points four times – one of 21 players in league history to do so during a single run – and his playoff averages of 27 points, 7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals on 50 percent shooting, put him in rare company with Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley. It was an All-Time run with an All-Time game, his 47-point showing in Game 6 at Boston that effectively reached immortality status before the game was even done. Butler reached heights that are never lost to time, never washed away in the rain.

There’s a famous scene at the end of the first season of Mad Men. Don Draper is pitching a pair of executives from Kodak who are seeking a campaign for their new projector system. As the lights go down in the room and the projector flips on, he works his magic.

“Teddy told me that in Greek nostalgia literally means, the pain from an old wound,” Draper says. “It’s a twinge, in your heart. Far more powerful than memory alone. This device isn't a spaceship, it’s a time machine. It goes backwards, forwards. It takes us to a place, where we ache to go again. It's not called "The Wheel". It’s called "The Carousel". It lets us travel in a way a child travels. Round and round, and then back home again. To a place where we know we are loved."

The images that Draper is clicking through in that scene are of his own family. His wife. His kids. His home. While his own messaging may have been a bit at conflict with the Don Draper-ness of it all, something about the way that scene is written resonates with the final chapter of the HEAT’s 2022 volume. We may not work with projectors any more, but as the years wear on anytime you see photos or videos of this season and that series, and especially of Butler’s final shot, you’ll feel that nostalgia. The pain from the wound. The twinge in your heart. You’ll feel.

Spoelstra was spot on when he said before Game 6 that Miami had “an opportunity to make a memory.” They made them, alright. And they gave them meaning.

Some seasons you remember for the wins. For the big shots and the titles and the rings. Some you remember for the losses, for the bitter defeats and even more sour disappointment. But the best ones you remember for how they made you feel, no matter how they ended.

This HEAT team may not have finished at the top of the mountain, but they delivered the goods that were promised. They delivered a chance and a feeling. They took everyone, fans or not, somewhere, together, even just for a moment or two. That’s all you can ask for.