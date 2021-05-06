2021 HEAT Scholarship Winners
Presented by BankUnited and the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund
For the 25th consecutive year, the Miami HEAT has bestowed scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors who have excelled in academics and community services.
Presented by BankUnited and in conjunction with the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund, the Miami HEAT has granted a total of $25,000 in scholarship awards for five well-deserving students here in South Florida.
Alec Kessler Student-Athlete Scholarship Recipient
Valentina Celis
- Winner of the Alec Kessler Student-Athlete Scholarship
- High school is Coral Glades High School (in Coral Springs)
- District GPA (weighted) is 5.3 and State GPA (unweighted) is 3.9
- Participates in Varsity Cheerleading and is Co-Captain and MVP of the Sideline Cheer Team
- Volunteered over 260 hours of community service
- She is a member of her high school’s Spanish Honor Society, Girl Up Club, Make a Wish Club. In each of these clubs, Valentina also served as Co-President or President
- She volunteered her time also as a camp counselor for Safety Town, a safety education program for children ages 4 to 6 years old that is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Coral Springs and the City of Coral Springs, serving as a mentor and role model for younger students
- As Co-President of her high school Girl Up Club, Valentina has helped to sponsor projects that benefit girls in her school, community and even in other countries. Valentina led an effort to write encouraging letters to women undergoing breast cancer treatments through the Girl Love Mail program
- Valentina was also an active member of her school’s Mathematics Honor Society (Mu Alpha Theta), serving as President. Valentina organizes and participates in tutoring other students needing assistance in mathematics and representing her school in regional mathematics competitions
- She also volunteers at her dance studio during the weekends, providing dance lessons to younger students
- She plans to study Civil Engineering at Georgia Tech
Dr. Jack Ramsay Scholarship Recipient
Edward Franco
- Winner of Dr. Jack Ramsay Scholarship
- High school is John A. Ferguson Senior High School
- District GPA (weighted) is 4.6 and State GPA (unweighted) is 3.7
- Volunteered over 1,000 hours of community service hours
- Participated and held office in several extracurricular activities: Student Government Association Representative, Quill ∓ Scroll Honor Society, National Honor Society, and FBN News TV Club
- Served as 2021 Class President for all four years
- Largest commitment in high school has been part of the JAF Student Marketing Team, where he led a team of students who all work together to produce marketing strategies and videos for the school’s administration, faculty, and student body
- Edward also gave back to local middle schools by operating their TV Broadcast system, producing their Open House video, and founding the TV/ Journalism Club for aspiring journalists
- Additionally, he has gained experience working as a Video Marketing Intern with Santa’s Enchanted Forest, a seasonal family amusement park, where he recorded and produced videos for the park’s marketing team to advertise on social media accounts
- Plans to study Broadcast Journalism at New York University
HEAT Scholarship Recipient
Emily Regis
- Winner of HEAT Scholarship
- High school is St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- District GPA (weighted) is 4.7 and State GPA (unweighted) is 3.8
- Volunteered over 450 hours of community service
- Many of her community hours spent with Saint Bernadette Church in Hollywood, serving as a Teacher's Aid, youth group leader and Eucharistic Minister
- Extracurricular activities include National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Rho Kappa (Social Studies) Honor Society
- Participated in Varsity Cheerleading for Basketball & Football
- Aspires to have a career as an attorney “to be a voice for those that feel as though they cannot speak for themselves.”
- Her goal is to advocate for minority men and women that have been wrongfully accused
- Plans to study Finance and Political Science at Stetson University. Upon graduating, she plans to go to law school to earn a Juris Doctorate Degree
HEAT Scholarship Recipient
Pierre Jebian
- Winner of HEAT Scholarship
- High school is G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School
- District GPA (weighted) is 4.3 and State GPA (unweighted) is 3.8
- Volunteered over 2,000 hours of community service
- Served as a sign language interpreter for Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Miami National College Fair
- President of the American Sign Language (ASL) Honor Society and former historian and interpreter. He helped members teach ASL songs to be able to perform for an audience, helped organize the club and set up field trips for the club
- Volunteered over 600 hours with Waving Hands, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services to Deaf/hard of hearing individuals and their families. He volunteered in events to support the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, donating his time with Signing Stories events for youth, manning the information booths, and interpreting for their Deaf staff as needed at various events
- Attends the Parent Academy: ASL for Families class at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High, interpreting for the Deaf teacher there and ASL Honor Society after school as well
- He participated in ASL storytelling at various elementary, middle, high schools and adult schools
- Plans to study Education in American Sign Language and American Sign Language Interpretation at The Honors College at Miami Dade College
HEAT Scholarship Recipient
Kenya Handfield
- Winner of HEAT Scholarship
- High school is Booker T. Washington Senior High School
- District GPA (weighted) is 4.5 and State GPA (unweighted) is 3.6
- President of the Student Government Association at her school and also served on the Miami-Dade Youth Commission in District 1
- Along with being a student-athlete and band member, she was also a member of multiple honor societies such as the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Rho Kappa History Honor Society, English Honor Society, Engineering Club, and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society
- Volunteered over 3,000 hours of community service with various organizations
- Lead a book drive in her community, which raised over 13,000 books in 5 weeks for African American and Hispanic children in low-income communities who were not given books at their schools
- She also is the lead ambassador of a new venture entitled Vote The Future, a non-partisan social media campaign geared to decrease the age and race gap when it comes to voting and interesting youth and young adults to get active in their communities through civic engagement
- With Vote The Future, Kenya hosted a successful zoom party, while in quarantine during a global pandemic, to spread awareness and increase voter’s registration to the community, which resulted in 1,700 new registration in Miami-Dade County and over 40,000 impressions
- For three months, she managed over 150 interns and distributed tips and how-to's to participate in the elections safely
- She has been accepted to Spelman College, a historically black liberal arts college for women, to major in Psychology
About The Miami HEAT Charitable Fund
Established in 1997, the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund supports programs for the betterment of at-risk families in South Florida. Beneficiaries include SafeSpace, a domestic violence shelter for women and children, the Jackson Memorial Foundation’s Guardian Angels, and Holtz Children’s Hospital. The Miami HEAT Charitable Fund also provides educational scholarships for high school seniors and partners with inner-city elementary schools to fund the HEAT Academy, which provides after-school tutoring and mentoring programs. Through these initiatives, the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund continues to inspire the youth of South Florida to envision their dreams and achieve their goals.
