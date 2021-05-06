2021 HEAT Scholarship Winners

Valentina Celis

- Winner of the Alec Kessler Student-Athlete Scholarship

- High school is Coral Glades High School (in Coral Springs)

- District GPA (weighted) is 5.3 and State GPA (unweighted) is 3.9

- Participates in Varsity Cheerleading and is Co-Captain and MVP of the Sideline Cheer Team

- Volunteered over 260 hours of community service

- She is a member of her high school’s Spanish Honor Society, Girl Up Club, Make a Wish Club. In each of these clubs, Valentina also served as Co-President or President

- She volunteered her time also as a camp counselor for Safety Town, a safety education program for children ages 4 to 6 years old that is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Coral Springs and the City of Coral Springs, serving as a mentor and role model for younger students

- As Co-President of her high school Girl Up Club, Valentina has helped to sponsor projects that benefit girls in her school, community and even in other countries. Valentina led an effort to write encouraging letters to women undergoing breast cancer treatments through the Girl Love Mail program

- Valentina was also an active member of her school’s Mathematics Honor Society (Mu Alpha Theta), serving as President. Valentina organizes and participates in tutoring other students needing assistance in mathematics and representing her school in regional mathematics competitions

- She also volunteers at her dance studio during the weekends, providing dance lessons to younger students

- She plans to study Civil Engineering at Georgia Tech