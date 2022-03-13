2022 Carnival Scholarship Recipients

Posted: Mar 12, 2022

For the past 20 years, the Carnival Foundation has purchased college scholarships from the Florida Prepaid College Foundation. These scholarships are awarded to former HEAT Academy students who are participating in Carnival's and the Miami HEAT's scholarship and mentoring program in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami.

Congratulations to these 15 high school seniors who have been awarded with their scholarships and brand-new laptops courtesy of Dell.

Hassim Ali

Hassim Ali

Graduating from Young Men's Preparatory

Marianpaola Chacon

Marianpaola Chacon

Graduating from Coral Gables Senior High

Davis Cooper

Davis Cooper

Graduating from Coral Gables Senior High

Jorden Demerritte

Jorden Demerritte

Graduating from MAST Academy

Noah Dornelly

Noah Dornelly

Graduating from Young Men's Preparatory

Fontaine Derlyson

Derlyson Fontaine

Graduating from Booker T. Washington

Jaheim Golden

Jaheim Golden

Graduating from Young Men’s Preparatory

Alejandra Hernandez

Alejandra Hernandez

Graduating from Young Women's Preparatory

Laura Lemus

Laura Lemus

Graduating from Young Women's Preparatory

Pearla Marrero

Pearla Marrero

Graduating from Miami Senior High

Zuni Matute

Zuni Matute

Graduating from Miami Senior High

Elizeth Mencia

Elizeth Mencia

Graduating from SLAM Senior High School

Milan Najera

Milan Najera

Graduating from SLAM Senior High School

Xavier Ochoa

Xavier Ochoa

Graduating from International Studies Charter

Leonardo Paredes

Leonardo Paredes

Graduating from International Studies Charter

