2022 Carnival Scholarship Recipients
For the past 20 years, the Carnival Foundation has purchased college scholarships from the Florida Prepaid College Foundation. These scholarships are awarded to former HEAT Academy students who are participating in Carnival's and the Miami HEAT's scholarship and mentoring program in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami.
Congratulations to these 15 high school seniors who have been awarded with their scholarships and brand-new laptops courtesy of Dell.
Hassim Ali
Graduating from Young Men's Preparatory
Marianpaola Chacon
Graduating from Coral Gables Senior High
Davis Cooper
Graduating from Coral Gables Senior High
Jorden Demerritte
Graduating from MAST Academy
Noah Dornelly
Graduating from Young Men's Preparatory
Derlyson Fontaine
Graduating from Booker T. Washington
Jaheim Golden
Graduating from Young Men’s Preparatory
Alejandra Hernandez
Graduating from Young Women's Preparatory
Laura Lemus
Graduating from Young Women's Preparatory
Pearla Marrero
Graduating from Miami Senior High
Zuni Matute
Graduating from Miami Senior High
Elizeth Mencia
Graduating from SLAM Senior High School
Milan Najera
Graduating from SLAM Senior High School
Xavier Ochoa
Graduating from International Studies Charter
Leonardo Paredes
Graduating from International Studies Charter
