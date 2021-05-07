2021 Carnival Scholarship Recipients
For the past 19 years, the Carnival Foundation has purchased college scholarships from the Florida Prepaid College Foundation. These scholarships are awarded to former HEAT Academy students who are participating in Carnival’s and the Miami HEAT’s scholarship and mentoring program in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami.
Congratulations to these 15 high school seniors who have been awarded with their scholarships and brand-new laptops courtesy of Dell.
Areli Acevedo
Graduating from Coral Gables Senior High School, studying Biology/Pre-Med and attending the University of Tampa.
Sanaa Brown
Graduating from Booker T. Washington Senior High School studying Nursing and attending Bethune Cookman University.
Jessenia Castillo
Graduating from Miami Jackson Senior High School studying International Business and attending Northeastern University.
Alex Cruz
Graduating from Miami Senior High School studying Computer Science and attending the University of Florida.
Jayden Flemming
Graduating from North Miami Beach High School studying Accounting and attending Florida A & M University.
Mariana Flores
Graduating from SLAM High School studying Biological Sciences and attending Florida International University.
Angelina Horton
Graduating from Young Women's Preparatory High School studying Seconday Education and attending Florida A & M University.
Emily Kadre
Graduating from Hialeah High School studying Biology and attending Miami Dade College.
Ashley Martinez
Graduating from Miami Senior High School studying Respiratory Care Associate and attending Miami Dade College.
Kenyon Morelus
Graduating from Coral Gables Senior High School studying Health Sciences and attending Miami Dade College Honors.
David Moreno
Graduating from Mater Academy - East Senior High School studying Criminal Justice and attending Florida International University.
Jenifer Orozco
Graduating from SLAM Senior High School studying Nursing and attending Florida International University.
Kirlish Orozco
Graduating from SLAM Senior High School studying Political Science and attending Florida International University.
Aylen Paniagua
Graduating from Miami Arts Charter studying Forensic Psychology and attending Barry University.
Jalyaah Pittman
Graduating from Booker T. Washington High School studying Pre-Law and attending Florida A & M University.
