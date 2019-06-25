HEAT Announce 2019-20 Preseason Schedule

MIAMI, June 25 – The Miami HEAT announced their 2019-20 preseason schedule today, which is highlighted by the team’s three home games at AmericanAirlines Arena. The HEAT will first play in Miami against the San Antonio Spurs on October 8 at 7:30PM. They will continue the home preseason schedule against the Atlanta Hawks on October 14 at 7:30PM and the Houston Rockets on October 18 at 8PM.

The HEAT will open the preseason in Miami on Tuesday, October 8 vs. the Spurs at 7:30PM and then travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in a back-to-back set on October 9 at 7:30PM. They will then return to Miami to face off against the Hawks on October 14 at 7:30PM before capping the preseason with a road-home back-to-back, first at Orlando on October 17 at 7PM and then back in Miami on October 18 against the Rockets at 8PM.

Game tickets for the three home games at AmericanAirlines Arena will go on sale tomorrow beginning at 10AM. Tickets can be purchased by logging on to HEAT.com or Ticketmaster.com and also at the Tissot Ticket Center at AmericanAirlines Arena. Ticket prices start at $10 plus applicable fees.

All Miami HEAT home games are mobile only entry. HEAT fans may access their game tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order to gain entry to AmericanAirlines Arena. The Miami HEAT App is the number one source to enhance HEAT fans’ game day experience. For more information, please visit HEAT.app.

The complete broadcast schedule for the preseason will be released at a later date.

The preseason schedule is as follows: