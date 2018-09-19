HEAT To Host “Red, White & Pink” Game

MIAMI, September 19 – The Miami HEAT will host its HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game benefiting Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida—an open scrimmage that will include the current 2018-19 roster—on Saturday, September 29th beginning at 10:00 a.m. The game will take place at Florida Atlantic University, where the team will host its weeklong training camp. Doors to FAU Arena will open at 9:00 a.m.

The event is open to the public and tickets are now available via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster App. Tickets cost $1.00 each with proceeds benefiting cancer care and research at Miami Cancer Institute. Additionally, there is an eight-ticket maximum per transaction. Parking is complimentary.

The Red, White & Pink Game will resemble a regular NBA game with four quarters and a halftime, and will also feature many elements of the HEAT Experience performances. HEAT fans will get a close-up look at the 2018-19 Miami HEAT team.

The team has incorporated the color pink into the scrimmage for the fifth consecutive year in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. HEAT players will be wearing a special edition Red, White & Pink jersey.

The charitable component of the game is part of a new philanthropic partnership among the Miami HEAT, Miami Cancer Institute and Entercom, which are teaming up in the fight against cancer with “HEAT.HELP.CURE,” representing “Join the HEAT. You can HELP. Find a CURE.” The signature event will be the first-ever HEAT.HELP.CURE Radiothon November 7th from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. across five of Entercom South Florida’s most popular stations. For information, visit HeatHelpCure.org.