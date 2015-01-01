Nets 96 - HEAT 95 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Brooklyn Nets 96-95 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Chris Bosh led the way for the HEAT with 24 points and seven rebounds.

Impact Performance of the Night: Paul Pierce had himself a game on Wednesday night and just couldn’t miss. Pierce shot 9-of-12 for 29 points and also grabbed four rebounds. He started off the second half on fire, as he scored 10 of the Nets’ first 13 points in the third en route to 17 points in the quarter. LeBron James nearly matched him and scored ten in the quarter. The HEAT played solid defense, but it was just one of those nights where Pierce had the hot hand.

Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh picked up where they left off on Monday night and each had good games. Wade continued to hit the mid-range jump shot and looked very good driving to the rim against the Nets’ defense. He also made some very nice hustle plays in the fourth quarter and finished with 22 points.

The Deciding Run: There wasn’t one big run that decided the game, as the game was so tight throughout. However, the HEAT went on a 10-5 run to cut the lead to one with 2:45 left in the game. The Nets weathered the storm and made clutch shots down the stretch, including the play of the game, to come out with the victory.

Earlier, the Nets went on an 11-2 run in the second quarter to take a 42-34 lead with 3:52 left, but the HEAT closed the quarter with an 8-0 run to tie the game at half.

Play of the Game: With the HEAT down just two points, Deron Williams made his move at the foul line, dribbled to his left towards the elbow and hit a step back, fallaway jumper over Mario Chalmers to make it 96-92 with 35.8 seconds left. It was just Williams’ second and final field goal, but it was indeed the biggest bucket of the game.

Chris Bosh answered right back with a spin move, and-one layup over Shaun Livingston and Paul Pierce to close the gap to one with 32 seconds left. Unfortunately, the HEAT failed to get a shot off the next time down on what could have been the game winner.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 101.7; Defensive Efficiency: 102.8

Trend to Watch: Turnovers plagued the HEAT against the Nets, especially in the fourth quarter. The HEAT committed 7 of their 17 turnovers in the fourth, which resulted in a lot of empty possessions in a very close game. All things considered, Miami did still have a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but things would have been a lot easier down the stretch if it took care of the ball.

The Takeaway: There were plenty of missed opportunities for the HEAT on Wednesday night. The HEAT played solid defense and held Brooklyn to just 43.6 percent shooting. But Paul Pierce’s vintage night combined with the HEAT’s turnover problems were just enough for the Nets to eke out the win. It was a tough loss to take since the game was very much within reach and the HEAT shot themselves in the foot.

Notes: After a tough start, Mario Chalmers warmed up in the second half where he scored 12 of his 14.