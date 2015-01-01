Nets 82 - HEAT 94 Game 2 Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Brooklyn Nets 94-82 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. LeBron James led the way for the HEAT with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. Miami now leads the series 2-0.

Impact Performance of the Night: It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but all that matters is the result. LeBron James may not have had his best game, however he did what he needed to do to win the game and take a 2-0 series lead heading into Brooklyn for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

James started to really put his foot on the gas in the second quarter and kept fighting as the Nets collapsed on him time and time again. He shot 9-of-18 for his 22 points and really did a great job of finding Mario Chalmers and Ray Allen for open three pointers.

The Deciding Run: This game changed the second Ray Allen stepped back onto the floor with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Behind Allen’s instant offense, the HEAT went on a 22-13 run to go up 77-71 with 8:54 to go in the game. Allen scored 10 of Miami’s last 14 points in the third quarter.

Play of the Game: In the fourth quarter, there was a phenomenal sequence where the HEAT got three offensive rebounds and ran more than a minute off the clock. Ray Allen and Mario Chalmers made championship-level hustle plays to keep the possession alive. Allen grabbed an offensive board off a tough LeBron James jumper and Chalmers sprinted all the way to half court to tip a rebound back to Dwyane Wade off a long bounce. The possession ended when Wade threw a rifle pass inside to a wide open James who laid it in to put the HEAT up 89-79 with 1:58 left.

Another great play came with 4:12 left in the first quarter. Mario Chalmers threw up a long lob for LeBron James from just past half court which James threw down to tie the game at 12.

With 3:41 left in the second quarter, Chris Bosh emphatically swatted a layup attempt from Marcus Thornton. Bosh would come down the other end and hit a three from the wing to cut the Nets' lead to two thanks to some nice ball movement from the HEAT.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 116.2; Defensive Efficiency: 96.3

Trend to Watch: As in Game 1, Ray Allen and Mario Chalmers provided the spark Miami needed in order to pull out the win. Chalmers had a nice spin-move finish early on in the game and hit a dagger 3-pointer with 56 seconds left to put the HEAT up 11. He shot 4-of-7 (including 2-of-3 from downtown) and finished with 11 points and five assists.

As stated before, Ray Allen changed the complexion of this game when he stepped back on the court in the third quarter. Allen shot 5-of-8 for 13 points, including 3-of-5 from downtown, and also grabbed eight rebounds. He brought a much needed jolt of energy to a HEAT team that really needed it at that point.

The Takeaway: Miami gutted out a tough playoff victory in what was a very sloppy game to start. The contributions from Allen and Chalmers were huge, but Chris Bosh was a constant all night. Bosh was very aggressive early taking it to the rim and also hit some timely mid-range jumpers. He shot 7-of-13 for 18 points and grabbed six rebounds.

After a tough start, Dwyane Wade really turned it on in the fourth quarter. He hit a nice shot from the post and a mid-range jumper from the elbow at the start of the fourth quarter. Wade scored eight of his 14 in the fourth and also had seven assists and seven rebounds in the game.

The HEAT protected home court and did a great job of making sure the Nets did not steal a game in Miami.