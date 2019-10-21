The National Basketball Association, Miami HEAT, and AmericanAirlines Arena seek to foster a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable sports and entertainment experience in which:

• Players and fans respect and appreciate each other.

• Guests will be treated in a professional and courteous manner by all arena and team personnel.

• Guests will enjoy the basketball experience free from disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language and obscene gestures.

• Guests will consume alcoholic beverages in a responsible manner. Intervention with an impaired, intoxicated or underage guest will be handled in a prompt and safe manner.

• Guests will sit only in their ticketed seats and show their tickets when requested.

• Guests who engage in fighting, throwing objects or attempting to enter the court will be immediately ejected from the arena.

• Guests will smoke in designated smoking areas only.

• Obscene or indecent messages on signs or clothing will not be permitted.

• Guests will comply with requests from arena staff regarding arena operations and emergency response procedures.

The arena staff has been trained to intervene when necessary to help ensure that the above expectations are met, and guests are encouraged to report any inappropriate behavior to the nearest usher, security guard, or guest services staff member. Guests who choose not to adhere to this Code of Conduct will be subject to penalty including, but not limited to, ejection without refund, revocation of their season tickets, and/or prevention from attending future games. They may also be in violation of local ordinances resulting in possible arrest and prosecution.

The NBA, Miami HEAT, and AmericanAirlines Arena thank you for adhering to the provisions of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.