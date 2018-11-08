VICE Plate Information for our Members

REP VICE ON THE ROAD

To get your own Miami HEAT License plate, all you need is your driver's license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and form of payment. Cash, check and all major credit cards are accepted. Registration fee varies depending on renewal time or replacement, vehicle weight, and other factors.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Mobile will be on-site during select HEAT games. The FLOW Mobile provides a convenient method to purchase a specialty license plate. A portion of the fee charged for the Miami HEAT team specialty plates benefits associated charities and the Florida Sports Foundation. The Florida Sports Foundation helps Florida communities secure, host and retain sporting events and many youth sports tourism activities throughout the State.

Visit the FLOW Mobile, get your favorite team tag and show your support to help Florida's youth grow through participation in organized sporting events in the Sunshine State.

Miami HEAT Vice License Plate can also be purchased statewide at auto tag agency locations beginning Friday, November 9.

FAQs

What do I need bring?

Please bring your driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and form of payment. Cash, check and all major credit cards are accepted.

Where is the FLOW located onsite??

The FLOW mobile will be available at AmericanAirlines Arena Gate 3 this evening.

What does it cost?

Cost varies depending on renewal time or replacement, vehicle weight, and other factors.

Do I need to bring my old tag?

No, you do not need to bring your old tag.

What if I already have a specialty plate?

The switch-out process is the same for all Florida plates, including old team plates.

Can I do a custom plate at this event?

Customized plates can be ordered on-site, however you’ll have to visit your local tax collector’s office to retrieve, or you may choose to have the plate mailed to you.

Can I change an out of state plate for a specialty plate at this event?

No. To change vehicle registration from another state, you’ll have to visit your local tax collector’s office.

Can I send someone in my place, or do this for a car that isn’t registered in my name?

No. The person who the vehicle is registered to must be present to make the tag switch.

FEES

Customer has the old design and changing to the new design only:

$36.90 approximate

Customer has a regular graphic license plate and changing to the new design only:

$66.90 approximate

Customer has a different specialty license plate and changing to the new design only:

$66.90 approximate

Customer has the old design, renewing the registration and changing to the new design:

Add $28.00 new license plate fee to their registration fee; approximate

Customer has a regular graphic license plate, renewing the registration and changing to the new design

Add $28.00 new license plate fee and $25 specialty license plate fee to their registration fee, approximate

Customer has a different specialty license plate, renewing their registration and changing to the new design

Add $28.00 new license plate fee and $25 specialty license plate fee to their registration fee; approximate

Personalized license plate replacements and new request will vary based on the transaction.

10-year forced replacements – If the customer is at the end of the 10-year plate cycle, the license plate will be replaced, but the $28 new license plate fee will not be charged.

Registration fees will vary because they are based on the weight of the vehicle.

All fees are an approximate amount; fee may vary slightly based on where the transaction occurs.

Mail fee is not included in any of the above fees.