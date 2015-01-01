Magic 98 - HEAT 112 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Orlando Magic 112-98 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 24 points and four assists.

Impact Performance of the Night: Dwyane Wade had a great game against the Magic and was just feeling it all night. Wade finished the game 10-of-14 shooting for 24 points and also dished out four assists. He had a huge block on Kyle O’Quinn in the fourth quarter that showed everyone he still has some spring in his step. Wade had some tough finishes at the rim with both hands and mixed in some fall away, mid-range jumpers for good measure.

The Deciding Run: The HEAT went on a 19-11 run to close the third quarter and go up 89-73. LeBron James led the charge in the quarter, scoring 10 of his 20 points in the third. Wade also had some nice plays in the quarter, including the play of the game which will be mentioned later.

Greg Oden’s play was instrumental in another 19-11 run towards the end of the second quarter, but the Magic fought back and closed the gap.

Play of the Game: With 7:00 left in the third quarter, LeBron stole the ball from Jameer Nelson, threw it ahead to Wade who then flipped it up for James to finish the alley-oop and go up by 12. It was the type of poetry in motion that only James and Wade can provide. At this point, it seems like there is a telepathic communication between the two and as always it provided great entertainment.

Another great play came with 9:42 left in the first. Mario Chalmers showed great hustle and dove to the floor for a steal. Then he passed it behind his head to James who then threw it ahead to Wade for the slam in transition.

James also set up Oden for a nice alley-oop with 2:55 in the second quarter during the first 19-11 run.

Trend to Watch: The HEAT shot an impressive 58.1 percent from the field on Saturday night. The HEAT have now shot 53 percent or better in five of the past six games. When you have Dwyane Wade and LeBron James on your team that tends to be the case, but it takes a team effort to shoot better than 50 percent in a game. Miami is the league’s most efficient offensive team and it is no coincidence that it has resulted in a seven game win streak.

Takeaway: The HEAT grinded out a win against a scrappy, young team that has a lot of promise. The Magic played very tough from the start and showed how scrappy and athletic they were throughout the game. Orlando kept fighting and never gave up. It took valiant efforts from James and Wade to defeat Orlando for the ninth straight time.

James nearly had a triple-double as he finished the game with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. James’ mid-range game was on point and he connected on two of his customary turnaround mid-range jump shots from the corner.

Notes: Tobias Harris had a solid start and finished the game with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Oden looked very good in the second quarter, perhaps his best stretch of the season. He played almost eight straight minutes at the end of the quarter and finished the game with eight points and four rebounds.

Beasley played a smart game as he had eight points on 50 percent shooting. He was also very active on defense and finished with three blocks and four rebounds.

The HEAT have swept the season series with the Magic.