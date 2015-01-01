Knicks 95 - HEAT 109 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the New York Knicks 109-95 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Chris Bosh led the way for the HEAT with 32 points and six assists.

Impact Performance of the Night: Chris Bosh was very sharp on Monday night and made sure the HEAT would come away with a victory on their home floor. Bosh found the range from the perimeter early on and scored 13 points in the second quarter alone. He was able to get into a nice rhythm because he frequently got the ball at his comfort zones around the elbows. That enabled him to knock down 4-of-6 from downtown, which really made a difference for the HEAT. Bosh was visibly fired up after a number of shots and just had it going all night. In total, Bosh scored 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting, dished out six assists and grabbed two boards.

The Deciding Run: The HEAT went on a 17-6 run to take a 101-86 lead with 3:01 left in regulation. Bosh kept up his hot shooting and Chris Andersen also came up huge during the run.

Earlier, the HEAT went on a 12-5 run to cut the Knicks’ lead to 46-43 with 4:28 left in the first half. Chris Bosh and Norris Cole carried the offensive load throughout the run.

Play of the Game: With about six and a half minutes left in the third quarter, Mario Chalmers attempted to take it coast-to-coast for a layup in transition. He missed, but Hassan Whiteside cleaned it up and came through with a thunderous put-back slam over Lou Amundson to put Miami up 67-63.

Another nice play came with 11:43 to go in the fourth quarter when Mario Chalmers ran the fastbreak with Chris Bosh and Chris Andersen. Chalmers fed Andersen inside with a nice bounce pass. Andersen then immediately threw it behind his back to Bosh. Bosh finished the lay-in to put the HEAT up 79-74.

Lastly, with 11:08 left in the third quarter, Chris Bosh threw a nice bounce-pass to Hassan Whiteside from the top of the key. Whiteside caught it, gathered himself and slammed it home to cut New York’s lead to 58-54.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 118.8; Defensive Efficiency: 98.6

Trend to Watch: When both Hassan Whiteside and Chris Andersen play, the HEAT usually make it very tough for opposing teams to score. With Whiteside back from an ankle injury and Andersen playing at a high level, Miami protected the rim very well against the Knicks in the second half. After running into some foul trouble in the first half, Whiteside made his minutes count in the third quarter. Whiteside scored all seven of his points in the third had some thunderous slams that got the team going. Defensively, Whiteside altered plenty of shots as usual and had two blocks on the night. He also led the team with nine rebounds.

Andersen, meanwhile, had a phenomenal fourth quarter and came up with some nice finishes inside in addition to his usual alley-oops. He also played solid defense on Amar’e Stoudemire for a majority of the night. Andersen finished the game with 10 points, four boards and three blocks.

The Takeaway: The HEAT came away with a great team win against the Knicks. Carmelo Anthony couldn’t miss in the first quarter, but Miami clamped down defensively and kept him in check from there. Thanks to the center duo of Whiteside and Andersen, the Knicks shot just 42.9 percent on Monday night.

Offensively, Miami moved the ball very well and had 28 assists on 36 made field goals. Norris Cole led the charge in that department and had a solid performance. Cole made smart decisions with the ball and also found the range from downtown. Cole had 12 points and eight assists on the night.

Notes: Miami shot 12-of-22 from downtown against the Knicks.