Hornets 93 - HEAT 94 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Charlotte Hornets 94-93 Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Luol Deng led the way for the HEAT with 26 points and eight rebounds.

Impact Performance of the Night: Luol Deng started off the game aggressively and never looked back. Deng was on fire from mid-range and hit eight of his first nine shots. He scored 19 points in the first half alone and finished the game with 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Perhaps just as important, Deng also played some excellent defense down the stretch.

While Deng got things started off on the right foot for Miami, Chris Bosh sealed the deal in the end. Bosh primarily worked in the post early on before doing damage from the perimeter. He had the play of the game, which will be touched upon later. In all, Bosh scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Deciding Run: Miami went on a 14-3 run to go up 91-88 with 3:21 left in the game. Shabazz Napier really made his presence felt down the stretch with some solid defense on Kemba Walker and clutch shooting on the offensive end. Mario Chalmers also remained aggressive during the run.

Earlier, the HEAT went on an 18-11 run to take a 50-41 lead with 2:59 left in the second quarter.

Play of the Game: With 35 seconds left in the game, Chris Bosh made his move from the right wing with Cody Zeller on him. Bosh then hit the contested, turnaround jumper to put the HEAT up 94-93.

Another nice play came with 3:36 left in the second quarter. Chris Bosh faced-up Cody Zeller near the left block. He then drove in, quickly spun to his left and finished a nifty up-and-over layup to put the HEAT up 47-41.

Lastly, with 10:03 left in the first quarter, Mario Chalmers swatted Lance Stephenson’s layup attempt. Luol Deng grabbed the rebound and passed it to Chalmers. Chalmers then took it all the way for a nifty drive to put Miami up 6-4 early.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 106.4; Defensive Efficiency: 101.0

Trend to Watch: Once again, Mario Chalmers created very well for his teammates and channeled his inner Dwyane Wade. He opened a lot of things up for Deng early on and continued that throughout the game. Chalmers was also very aggressive on Sunday night and got to the line with ease. He scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and dished out 10 assists in all.

The Takeaway: The HEAT picked up their defense in the fourth quarter and stifled the Hornets down the stretch. Miami held Charlotte to just 40 percent shooting in the final quarter, as Gary Neal was the only guy to shoot well for the Hornets. Shawne Williams in particular played some great defense inside and went straight up a few times on Cody Zeller to alter his shot. Williams had six rebounds and two blocked shots on the night to go along with his five points.

In all, it was great to see the HEAT grind out a win and pick up their defensive pressure. That will need to continue against a very good offensive team in the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Notes: Chris Andersen exited the game early on with an ankle injury.