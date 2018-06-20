HEAT Win Multiple 2018 Sports Clio Awards

MIAMI, Jun. 20 –The Miami HEAT has won multiple prestigious Clio Sports Awards for 2018, including the ultimate accolade, a Clio Grand for last season’s Vice uniform. The Clio Awards recognize innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design and communications and are judged by a panel of top marketers and creatives from around the world. The HEAT was one of only 10 Clio Grand winners, including industry titans Budweiser and Gatorade, recognized for pushing boundaries and establishing new precedent in the creative business.

“It is both humbling and rewarding to have our work recognized by industry leaders as ‘best in class’, and it was especially inspiring to hear our name called for the Clio Grand for the design of the Vice uniform,” said Michael McCullough, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of The HEAT Group. “We’re grateful to HEAT Nation for embracing the Vice uniform and campaign as they did. We’re also immensely proud that our mobile efforts to enhance our fans’ experience via the HEAT App and our website celebrating our 30th Anniversary season were singled out. These projects are representative of the wide cross-section of talent we have here at The HEAT Group.”

The four Clio Sports Awards were awarded in the following mediums and categories:

Clio Grand // Vice Uniform // Medium: Design // Category: Brand Identity

Inspired by Miami HEAT history and the city of Miami in the 1980’s, the Vice uniform—Miami’s adaptation of Nike’s “City Edition” uniform initiative—was designed in-house by Miami HEAT Graphic Designer, Brett Maurer. Vice paid homage to the culture cultivated throughout the city and among Miami HEAT fans. Vice showcased the classic HEAT silhouette from 1988, but replaced franchise red and orange with laser fuchsia and blue gale, and featured the original Miami Arena script across the chest and a reimagined HEAT ball and flame logo sporting the Vice color combination.

Credits:

Michael McCullough Jennifer Alvarez

Manuel Fabian

Brett Maurer

Nike, Inc.

Clio Gold // Vice Campaign // Medium: Integrated Campaign

The Vice campaign featured countless print, experiential and digital elements including its centerpiece, the player introduction video sequence. The team also designed and launched a limited edition line of Vice merchandise by Court Culture, a lifestyle brand created and managed in-house by the Miami HEAT Creative Department. The Vice campaign was the most successful campaign in team history across multiple business disciplines including retail, social media, and public relations.

Credits:

Michael McCullough

Jeff Craney

Andy Montero

Jennifer Alvarez

Terek Pierce

Manuel Fabian

Brett Maurer

Sasha Beck

Jose Garcia

Jasmine Nones-Newman

Emilio Carnero

Diogo Marques

Alejandro Arenas

Yoana Barciela

Adriana Williams

William Probus

JonMichael Rodriguez

Laura Sarmiento

Ed Filomia

Keith Haeberle

David Alvarez