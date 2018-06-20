HEAT Win Multiple 2018 Sports Clio Awards
Vice Uniform Wins “Clio Grand” in Design Category
MIAMI, Jun. 20 –The Miami HEAT has won multiple prestigious Clio Sports Awards for 2018, including the ultimate accolade, a Clio Grand for last season’s Vice uniform. The Clio Awards recognize innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design and communications and are judged by a panel of top marketers and creatives from around the world. The HEAT was one of only 10 Clio Grand winners, including industry titans Budweiser and Gatorade, recognized for pushing boundaries and establishing new precedent in the creative business.
“It is both humbling and rewarding to have our work recognized by industry leaders as ‘best in class’, and it was especially inspiring to hear our name called for the Clio Grand for the design of the Vice uniform,” said Michael McCullough, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of The HEAT Group. “We’re grateful to HEAT Nation for embracing the Vice uniform and campaign as they did. We’re also immensely proud that our mobile efforts to enhance our fans’ experience via the HEAT App and our website celebrating our 30th Anniversary season were singled out. These projects are representative of the wide cross-section of talent we have here at The HEAT Group.”
The four Clio Sports Awards were awarded in the following mediums and categories:
Clio Grand // Vice Uniform // Medium: Design // Category: Brand Identity
Inspired by Miami HEAT history and the city of Miami in the 1980’s, the Vice uniform—Miami’s adaptation of Nike’s “City Edition” uniform initiative—was designed in-house by Miami HEAT Graphic Designer, Brett Maurer. Vice paid homage to the culture cultivated throughout the city and among Miami HEAT fans. Vice showcased the classic HEAT silhouette from 1988, but replaced franchise red and orange with laser fuchsia and blue gale, and featured the original Miami Arena script across the chest and a reimagined HEAT ball and flame logo sporting the Vice color combination.
Clio Gold // Vice Campaign // Medium: Integrated Campaign
The Vice campaign featured countless print, experiential and digital elements including its centerpiece, the player introduction video sequence. The team also designed and launched a limited edition line of Vice merchandise by Court Culture, a lifestyle brand created and managed in-house by the Miami HEAT Creative Department. The Vice campaign was the most successful campaign in team history across multiple business disciplines including retail, social media, and public relations.
Clio Silver // Miami HEAT App // Medium: Digital/Mobile // Category: Apps
The ease of use and efficiency of design of the Miami HEAT App is credited with making the HEAT the first franchise in the NBA to facilitate entry into its home arena using only a smartphone.
Clio Silver // 30YearsofHEAT.com // Medium: Digital/Mobile // Category: Websites
Thirty years of HEAT history was reconstructed online in a vibrant, interactive digital experience, 30YearsofHEAT.com.
To date, the HEAT has won seven Sports Clio Awards.