HEAT Nation 40% off Fan Appreciation Sale

April 27th, MIAMI, FL – To show its appreciation for their dedication during the 2017-18 season, the Miami HEAT is hosting a Fan Appreciation Sale at select Miami HEAT Store locations today, April 27th through Sunday, April 29th. During the three-day sale, HEAT fans will receive 40 percent off of regularly priced merchandise, while supplies last. This offer does not include Vice jerseys, sale items, previous purchases and custom items and cannot be combined with any other offer. The sale will only be available at The Miami HEAT Store at AmericanAirlines Arena TODAY, but will run through the weekend on the online store and Dolphin Mall store. The store hours are as follows: