HEAT 88 - Bucks 89 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 89-88 Tuesday night at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 21 points and four assists.

Impact Performance of the Night: While Wade led the team in scoring, Goran Dragic also had a good performance despite the loss on Tuesday night. Dragic dazzled with plenty of tough finishes at the rim over taller defenders. He was a little more aggressive than he usually is, but he still led the team with six assists. He pushed tempo and found his teammates often in the first half. In all, Dragic finished with 16 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting to go along with his six assists.

The Deciding Run: The Bucks went on a 14-0 run to tie the game at 85 with 1:20 to go. Wade came right back with a frenetic hustle play to stop the bleeding, but it just wasn’t enough.

Earlier, the HEAT went on a 21-6 run to go up 72-59 with 3:23 left in the third quarter. Miami started to move the ball better throughout the run.

Play of the Game: With 11 minutes to go in the second quarter, Mario Chalmers backed-down Tyler Ennis at around the free throw line. He then drove inside, absorbed contact from Ennis and converted a finger-roll off the window. Chalmers hit the ensuing free throw to put Miami up 30-22.

Another nice play came with 9:31 left in the first quarter when Dwyane Wade drove across the lane and put up what seemed to be a hook shot in the post. However, it really was a crafty lob to Hassan Whiteside, who slammed it home to cut the Bucks’ lead to 5-4.

Lastly, with 10:24 to go in the fourth quarter, Jerryd Bayless drove inside and attempted a layup. However, Udonis Haslem swatted it with authority to save two points.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 92.7; Defensive Efficiency: 93.2

Trend to Watch: Through three quarters, Wade and Dragic led the charge for the HEAT and were as efficient as always. The backcourt duo got Miami going and was key on some runs in the second and third quarters. As stated before, Dragic pushed tempo often for the team and had some tough finishes. Wade, on the other hand, primarily attacked from the perimeter and converted on some great mid-range jumpers. While Wade scored five points in the fourth quarter alone, the Bucks kept answering and got the win.

The Takeaway: With Hassan Whiteside out for the second half, the HEAT pushed ahead and nearly came away with a victory over the Bucks. Things looked good in the third quarter when Miami went on a nice run thanks to great ball movement. The HEAT tallied nine assists alone in the quarter after having just eight in the entire first half. Milwaukee countered with much more pressure in the fourth quarter and went on the deciding run down the stretch.

After Milwaukee won a jump ball with less than ten seconds left, a frenetic sequence ensued on the last possession of the game, which led to a Khris Middleton three for the win.

Notes: Hassan Whiteside exited the game in the second quarter with a cut on his right hand that required ten stitches. He didn’t return to action.